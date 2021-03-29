Madison County Detention Center Recap: March 14 - 17, 2021

March 14

• Joshua Dixon, 37, Berea, serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Hogan Rose, 24, Richmond, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, failure to or improper signal, promoting contraband 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (cocaine)

 • Samuel Geames, 38, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Waylon Pickle, 39, McKee, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor, probation violation  for felony offense

• Adam Burns, 21, Richmond, failure to appear (2 counts)

March 15

• Darrell Short, 51, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (excludes alcohol), failure to or improper signal

• Casey Lainhart, 44, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking all others under $500, failure to appear (6 counts), robbery 2nd degree

• James Harrison, 55, Berea, failure to appear

• Delores Carswell, 63, Richmond, failure to appear

• Gregory Seney, 42, Lancaster, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and second offense, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Katreeka Hardy, 40, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense 9methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, failure to illuminate head lamps, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), failure to issue insurance card, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

March 17

• Angie Abney, 42, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• David Fugate, 48, Louisville, possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), no registration plates, no registration receipt, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, strangulation 1st degree, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury

• Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), failure to appear

• Steven Miller, 31, Berea, failure to appear

• Johnny Hutchins, 53, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Eduardo Zamora, 51, Winton, CA, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Michael Epperson, 33, Loyal, KY, operating on a suspended or revolked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, criminal mischief 2nd degree

• Delora Hurt, 37, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you