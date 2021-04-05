Madison County Detention Center Recap: March 18 - 20, 2021

March 18

• Abigail Moss, 29, McKee, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 –1st, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, wanton endangerment 2nd degree

• Tobi Hall, 48, Berea, serving bench warrant for court

• John Stephens, 40, Richmond, failure to appear

• Robert Stewart, 39, London, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition $500 or more but less than $10,000, criminal mischief 2nd degree

• Madison Gregory, 20, London, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition $500 or more but less than $10,000, criminal mischief 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Kyle Harrington, 33, Berea, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offenses

• Amber Austing, 35, Mt. Vernon, KY, public intoxication –controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Breanna Neace, 25, Berea, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st offense, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 1st , possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), possession of open alcohol beverage contain in motor vehicle prohibited

March 19

•  Tyler Money, 25, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Christopher Barker, 40, Richmond, serving parole warrant

• Leslie Harris, 39, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Allen Strickland, 43, Owensboro, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), failure to wear seat belts, no operator’s – moped license,, failure to produce insurance card, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

 • Jason Dunn, 39, Richmond, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), careless driving

March 20

• Larry Thompson, 44, Richmond, serving probation violation warrant, burglary 3rd degree, criminal mischief 3rd degree, criminal mischief 2nd degree

• Timothy Huggins, 37, Richmond, receiving stolen property under $10,000

• James Tomilson, 44, Somerset, KY, alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

• Keith Cates, 49, Richmond, criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Justin Dobbs, 31, Berea, failure to appear, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine)

• Everett Strong, 42,Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Tommie Hayes, 29, Cincinnati, OH, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

• Etta Conner, 53, Irvine, KY, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Tara Kirby, 22, Mt. Vernon, criminal mischief 2nd degree, theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Cody Ramsey, 28, Mt. Vernon, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), wanton endangerment 1st degree, criminal mischief 2nd degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition $500 but under $10,0000, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500

• Kayla Marshall, 24, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

