Madison County Detention Center Recap: March 18 - 20, 2021

March 18
• Abigail Moss, 29, McKee, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 –1st, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, wanton endangerment 2nd degree
• Tobi Hall, 48, Berea, serving bench warrant for court
• John Stephens, 40, Richmond, failure to appear
• Robert Stewart, 39, London, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition $500 or more but less than $10,000, criminal mischief 2nd degree
• Madison Gregory, 20, London, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition $500 or more but less than $10,000, criminal mischief 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Kyle Harrington, 33, Berea, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offenses
• Amber Austing, 35, Mt. Vernon, KY, public intoxication –controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Breanna Neace, 25, Berea, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st offense, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 1st , possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), possession of open alcohol beverage contain in motor vehicle prohibited
March 19
• Tyler Money, 25, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Christopher Barker, 40, Richmond, serving parole warrant
• Leslie Harris, 39, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Allen Strickland, 43, Owensboro, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), failure to wear seat belts, no operator’s – moped license,, failure to produce insurance card, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Jason Dunn, 39, Richmond, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), careless driving
March 20
• Larry Thompson, 44, Richmond, serving probation violation warrant, burglary 3rd degree, criminal mischief 3rd degree, criminal mischief 2nd degree
• Timothy Huggins, 37, Richmond, receiving stolen property under $10,000
• James Tomilson, 44, Somerset, KY, alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
• Keith Cates, 49, Richmond, criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Justin Dobbs, 31, Berea, failure to appear, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine)
• Everett Strong, 42,Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Tommie Hayes, 29, Cincinnati, OH, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Etta Conner, 53, Irvine, KY, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Tara Kirby, 22, Mt. Vernon, criminal mischief 2nd degree, theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Cody Ramsey, 28, Mt. Vernon, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), wanton endangerment 1st degree, criminal mischief 2nd degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition $500 but under $10,0000, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500
• Kayla Marshall, 24, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
