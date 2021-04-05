Madison County Detention Center Recap: March 21 - 24, 2021

March 21
• Ernest Wagers, 50, Richmond, failure to appear
• Tommie Hayes, 29, Cincinnati, OH, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Chester Hammons III, 47, Richmond, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, prescription container substance not in proper container, failure to wear seat belts
• Keith Cates, 49, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Rhonda Hensley, 54, Richmond, burglary 2nd degree, assault 4th degree (minor injury)
• Tina Sizemore, 45, Richmond, wanton abuse/neglect of adult by person
• Richard Archer, 32, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Claudetta Isaacs, 45, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (methamphetamine), illegal possession of legend drug, possession of marijuana, probation violation for felony offense (3 counts)
• Joshua Alexander, 28, Berea, illegal possession of a legend drug
• Edgar Perez, 46, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense
March 22
• William Rothermel, 57, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Brian Hatcher, 37, Somerset, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Audriana Hart, 28, Richmond, serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Charity Roberson, 32, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Alican Byrd, 41, Manchester, KY, probation violation (for misdemeanor)
• Rebecca Henry, 41, Irvine, KY, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Amy Fuson, 39, Richmond, failure to appear
• Amber Feltner, 30, Berea, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
March 23
• Nathan Poff, 35, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st
• James Headley, 47, Richmond, sexual abuse 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age
• Kimberly Kirby, 57, Berea, violation of conditions of release
• Nathan Himes, 24, Richmond, failure to appear
• Justin Rhodus, 27, Richmond, sodomy 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age
• Edward Patterson, 41, Covington, KY, failure to appear, probation violation for felony offense
• Shelly Baker, 38, Richmond, flagrant non-support, criminal trespass 1st degree
• Franklin Young, 52 Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), failure to appear
• Chad Chase, 45, Richmond, criminal trespass 1st degree
• Ronald Mullins, 41, Berea, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, burglary 3rd degree
March 24
• Courtland Banks, 28, Lima, Ohio, failure to appear, careless driving, trafficking in marijuana (greater than 5 pounds) 1st offense, no operator’s-moped license
• Justin McLaurin, 32, Lima, Ohio, trafficking in marijuana (greater than 5 pounds) 1st offense, possession of marijuana
• William Smith, 58, Berea, assault 2nd degree
• William Shafer, 51, Berea, failure to appear
• Michelle Gooch, 44, Berea, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Austin Morrison, 21, Simpsonville, KY, failure to appear, possession of marijuana, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Cassandra Crouch, 40, Berea, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana
