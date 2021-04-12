Madison County Detention Center Recap: March 25 - 27, 2021

March 25

• Joshua Solis, 29, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Crystal Long, 45, Richmond, failure to appear

• Donna Cockrell, 53, Richmond, failure to appear

• Rubin Freeman, 55, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of marijuana, failure to appear

• David Holt, 40, Berea, criminal mischief 1st degree, burglary 3rd degree

• Richard Sirry, 51, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Emily Collins, 34, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st offense

• Lindsay Lyttle, 29, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia- buy/possess, possession of marijuana

• Adam Sanders, 37, Morehead, KY, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st

March 26

• Timothy Ashley, 52, Mt. Sterling, KY, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Cheryl Mullikin, 60, Richmond, serving time

• Jacob Jones, 22, serving time

• Eugene Moore, 35, Somerset, KY, robbery 2nd degree

• Tamara Buttry, 40, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, failure to appear (2 counts)

March 27

• Phillip Cain, 43, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Tina Sallee, 45, Lexington, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Zachary Penwell, 40, Lawrenceburg, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jordan Swinney, 24, Berea, probation violation for felony offense, failure to appear

• Brian Byrd, 45, Manchester, KY operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Jesse Riddell, 51, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• James McKinney, 44, Richmond, wanton endangerment 1st degree (2 counts), public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you