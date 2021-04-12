Madison County Detention Center Recap: March 25 - 27, 2021

March 25
• Joshua Solis, 29, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Crystal Long, 45, Richmond, failure to appear
• Donna Cockrell, 53, Richmond, failure to appear
• Rubin Freeman, 55, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of marijuana, failure to appear
• David Holt, 40, Berea, criminal mischief 1st degree, burglary 3rd degree
• Richard Sirry, 51, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Emily Collins, 34, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st offense
• Lindsay Lyttle, 29, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia- buy/possess, possession of marijuana
• Adam Sanders, 37, Morehead, KY, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
March 26
• Timothy Ashley, 52, Mt. Sterling, KY, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Cheryl Mullikin, 60, Richmond, serving time
• Jacob Jones, 22, serving time
• Eugene Moore, 35, Somerset, KY, robbery 2nd degree
• Tamara Buttry, 40, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, failure to appear (2 counts)
March 27
• Phillip Cain, 43, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Tina Sallee, 45, Lexington, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Zachary Penwell, 40, Lawrenceburg, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jordan Swinney, 24, Berea, probation violation for felony offense, failure to appear
• Brian Byrd, 45, Manchester, KY operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Jesse Riddell, 51, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• James McKinney, 44, Richmond, wanton endangerment 1st degree (2 counts), public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
