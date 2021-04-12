Madison County Detention Center Recap: March 28 - 31, 2021

March 28
• Courtney Martin, 25, Paint Lick, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Amanda Mulligan, 34, Lexington, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (opiates), tampering with physical evidence, promoting contraband – 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree – drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500
• Jason Westbrook, 46, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid, criminal mischief 1st degree
• Larry Lawson, 33, Mt. Vernon, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500
• Christian Martin, 20, Berea, wanton endangerment 1st degree, giving officer falsely identifying information
• Billy Cameron, 46, Morehead, KY, probation violation for felony offense (2 counts)
• Joseph Applegate, 56, Richmond, burglary 1st degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000, tampering with physical evidence
• Frank Payne, 61, Richmond, burglary 1st degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm, theft by unlawful taking all others $500 or more but under $10,000, tampering with physical evidence
• Clyde Carter, 36, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
March 29
• David Posey, 41, Lexington, failure to appear (2 counts), serving warrant for other police agency
• David Hall, 31, Berea, trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 of a school
• Teresa Alcorn, 41, Berea, trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 of a school, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dorthy Agee, 46, Richmond, failure to appear (3 counts), escape 2nd degree, tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Jerod Abney, 34, Berea, failure to appear
• Paul Adkins, 45, Berea, failure to appear
• Qassem Mohamad, 20, Lexington, KY, prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor/police officer re: sexual offenses (5 counts), distribution of obscene matter to minors 1st offense (2 counts)
• Rahef Mohamad, 21, Lexington, KY, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (cocaine)
March 30
• Quenton Williams, 36, Lexington, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (cocaine)
• Miranda Damrell, 44, Berea, failure to appear (2 counts), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Sabrina Neeley, 33, Berea, failure to appear, theft by failing to make required disposition of property $500 but less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Amy Rankin, 41, Richmond, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Spencer Perrin, Jr., 32, Richmond, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no registration plates, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense, rear license not illuminated
• Judy Carrier, 56, Nicholasville, KY, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Kayla Knuckles, 26, Mt. Vernon, KY, probation violation for felony offense
• James Hall, 38, Waco, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of marijuana
• Anthony Polly, 30, Richmond, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor
March 31
• Timothy Burns, 45, Richmond, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), failure to appear
• James Housley, 43, Caywood, KY, flagrant non-support
• Demetrius Marshall, 43, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified)
• Hubert Powell, 40, Irvine, probation violation (for felony offense), escape 2nd degree, tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Marlowe Smith, 24, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Fredrick Williams, 39, Berea, criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Melvin Young, 44, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic viole
