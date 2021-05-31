Madison County Detention Center Recap: May 13 - 15, 2021

May 13

 

• Kevin Cain, 48, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol; possession of marijuana

• Gary Brock, 52, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Christian Knuckles, 19, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Tyler Dehorty, 29, Berea:  failure to appear; resisting arrest

• Gregory Powell, 53, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of  a controlled substance, 2nd degree (anabolic steroid)

• Justino Beciez, 48, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Steven Miller, 31, Berea:  receiving stolen property under $10,000

• James Miller, 34, Richmond:  receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Roy Cope, 35, Berea:  receiving stolen property under $10,000; failure to appear; flagrant non-support; serving parole violation warrant

• Gustavo Palma, 33, Indiantown, FL:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); no operator’s – moped license

• Adrian Pettaway, 20, Pensecola, FL:  trafficking in marijuana (greater than 5 pounds); following another vehicle too closely

• Charles Molands, 29, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Joshua Nagel, 35, Mt. Vernon:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Brandy Peters, 41, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Charles Moore, 60, Richmond:  rape, 1st degree – victim under 12 years old; sexual abuse, 1st degree

• Steven Knuckles, 45, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Christopher Campbell, 49, Science Hill, KY:  careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Jason Johnson, 39, Richmond:  failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security- 1st offense; no registration plates; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Robert Herren, 40, Corbin, KY:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Jason Bicknell, 42, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

May 14

 

• Jerry Wolke, 49, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Tristan Raley, 38, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Erica Fox, 5, Gray, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Shena Morgan, 31, Berea, KY:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; license to be in possession; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense

• Matthew Gadd, 53, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Cynthia Kirk, 37, Richmond:  abuse of a teacher, prohibited

• Dominicke Williams, 28, Irvine, CA:  speeding 26 or more over speed limit; reckless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seatbelts; trafficking in marijuana (8 oz to less than 5 pounds) – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Alissa Cardiosso, 41, Atlanta, GA:  promoting contraband – 1st degree; theft of identity of another without consent (2 counts); giving officer false identifying information (2 counts); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kenneth Borders, 34, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Barry Bailey, 58, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Seth McLaughlin, 37, Richmond:  driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; possession of marijuana

• Jennifer Vanover, 31, Beattyville, KY:  failure to appear

• Sarah Puckett, 37, Cynthiana, KY:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; reckless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to or improper signal; disregard – fail to yield right of way

• Brian Hatcher, 37, Somerset, KY:  trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree –drug unspecified; tampering with physical evidence’ possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Christina Williams, 48, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

 

May 15

 

• Jonathan Witt, 35, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense – heroin; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; serving parole violation warrant; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Jonathan Trent, 47, Winchester, KY:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Tyler Nix, 26, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Michael Bishop, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Terry Hawley, 25, Lancaster, KY:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• John Deck, 59, Richmond:  wanton endangerment, 1st degree

• Thomas Wells, 45, Beattyville, KY:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense – heroin; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Thomas Crowe, 29, Berea:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kenneth Barker, 44, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Christopher Means, 35, Irvine, KY:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Rebecca Griffett, 35, Beattville, KY:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Manuel Castillo, 24, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence .08 -1st offense (aggravated circumstances); leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• Holly Smith, 31, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• James Terry, 59, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

