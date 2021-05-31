Madison County Detention Center Recap: May 13 - 15, 2021

May 13
• Kevin Cain, 48, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol; possession of marijuana
• Gary Brock, 52, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Christian Knuckles, 19, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Tyler Dehorty, 29, Berea: failure to appear; resisting arrest
• Gregory Powell, 53, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (anabolic steroid)
• Justino Beciez, 48, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Steven Miller, 31, Berea: receiving stolen property under $10,000
• James Miller, 34, Richmond: receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Roy Cope, 35, Berea: receiving stolen property under $10,000; failure to appear; flagrant non-support; serving parole violation warrant
• Gustavo Palma, 33, Indiantown, FL: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); no operator’s – moped license
• Adrian Pettaway, 20, Pensecola, FL: trafficking in marijuana (greater than 5 pounds); following another vehicle too closely
• Charles Molands, 29, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Joshua Nagel, 35, Mt. Vernon: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Brandy Peters, 41, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Charles Moore, 60, Richmond: rape, 1st degree – victim under 12 years old; sexual abuse, 1st degree
• Steven Knuckles, 45, Berea: possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Christopher Campbell, 49, Science Hill, KY: careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Jason Johnson, 39, Richmond: failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security- 1st offense; no registration plates; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Robert Herren, 40, Corbin, KY: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Jason Bicknell, 42, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
May 14
• Jerry Wolke, 49, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Tristan Raley, 38, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Erica Fox, 5, Gray, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Shena Morgan, 31, Berea, KY: no registration plates; no registration receipt; license to be in possession; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense
• Matthew Gadd, 53, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Cynthia Kirk, 37, Richmond: abuse of a teacher, prohibited
• Dominicke Williams, 28, Irvine, CA: speeding 26 or more over speed limit; reckless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seatbelts; trafficking in marijuana (8 oz to less than 5 pounds) – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Alissa Cardiosso, 41, Atlanta, GA: promoting contraband – 1st degree; theft of identity of another without consent (2 counts); giving officer false identifying information (2 counts); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kenneth Borders, 34, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Barry Bailey, 58, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Seth McLaughlin, 37, Richmond: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; possession of marijuana
• Jennifer Vanover, 31, Beattyville, KY: failure to appear
• Sarah Puckett, 37, Cynthiana, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; reckless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to or improper signal; disregard – fail to yield right of way
• Brian Hatcher, 37, Somerset, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree –drug unspecified; tampering with physical evidence’ possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Christina Williams, 48, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
May 15
• Jonathan Witt, 35, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense – heroin; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; serving parole violation warrant; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Jonathan Trent, 47, Winchester, KY: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Tyler Nix, 26, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Michael Bishop, 46, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Terry Hawley, 25, Lancaster, KY: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• John Deck, 59, Richmond: wanton endangerment, 1st degree
• Thomas Wells, 45, Beattyville, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense – heroin; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Thomas Crowe, 29, Berea: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kenneth Barker, 44, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Christopher Means, 35, Irvine, KY: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Rebecca Griffett, 35, Beattville, KY: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Manuel Castillo, 24, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence .08 -1st offense (aggravated circumstances); leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Holly Smith, 31, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• James Terry, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
