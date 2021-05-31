Madison County Detention Center Recap: May 16 - 19, 2021

May 16

 

• Kyle Barton, 37, Broadhead, KY:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; booster seat violation; failure to wear seatbelts

• Kasey Maupin, 26, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 4th (or greater); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• Justin Harris, 29, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense; assault 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer

• Rita Steele, 31, McKee, KY:  probation violation (for misdemeanor)

• Alexa Armahizer, 20,  Richmond:  assault, 4th degree, dating violence (no visible injury)

• Lonnie Harrison, 40, Waneta, KY:  failure to appear

 

 

May 17

 

• Christopher Coleman, 43, Richmond:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)

• Randy Shell, 25, Richmond:  strangulation, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)

• Jennifer Jackson, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Jacob Pearson, 26, Mt. Vernon, KY:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Justino Beciez, 48, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• John Mattingly, 35, Richmond:  assault, 3rd degree – police officer or parole officer; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for felony offense)

• James McGuire, 56,  Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)

• Billy Robinson, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Deborah Parks, 68, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Kevin Feltner, 29, Waco:  execute warrant (for Federal agency); drug paraphernalia – deliver/manufacture; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 10 D.U. opiates); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds) 1st offense

• Nina Holt, 31, Berea:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)

• Jessica Daughtery, 48, Gray Hawk, KY:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Michelle Wilson, 47, Berea:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

 

May 18

 

• Percy Kirk, 48, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Mikel Gilbert, 52, McKee, KY:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Frances Harris, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Austin Lizarraga, 24, Richmond:  theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000 (2 counts)

• Misty Wilson, 37, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Timmie Feltner, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Clifton Willoughby, 36, Waco:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified

• Holly Watkins, 24, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Travis Count, 35, Rome, GA:  failure to wear seatbelts; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; possession of marijuana

 

May 19

 

• Misty Daniel, 38, Waco:  failure to appear

• Jacqueline Wright, 33, Nicholasville, KY:  violation of condition of release; failure to appear

• Shelton King, 25, Detroit, MI:  serving parole violation warrant; following another vehicle too closely; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Gregory Skidmore, 37, Lexington, KY:  failure to appear

• Aaron Bryan, 36, Nicholasville, KY:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Bobby Monk, 44, Richmond:  careless driving; failure to or improper signal; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st

• Britney Barnes, 33, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Timothy Brockman, 52, Richmond:  no registration plates; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; one headlight; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Gordon King, 51, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening – 3rd degree; assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury); violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Scott Hall, 55, Lexington, KY:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

———

Compiled from the Madison County Detention Center.

