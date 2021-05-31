Madison County Detention Center Recap: May 16 - 19, 2021

May 16
• Kyle Barton, 37, Broadhead, KY: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; booster seat violation; failure to wear seatbelts
• Kasey Maupin, 26, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 4th (or greater); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Justin Harris, 29, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense; assault 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer
• Rita Steele, 31, McKee, KY: probation violation (for misdemeanor)
• Alexa Armahizer, 20, Richmond: assault, 4th degree, dating violence (no visible injury)
• Lonnie Harrison, 40, Waneta, KY: failure to appear
May 17
• Christopher Coleman, 43, Richmond: no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
• Randy Shell, 25, Richmond: strangulation, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)
• Jennifer Jackson, 42, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Jacob Pearson, 26, Mt. Vernon, KY: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Justino Beciez, 48, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• John Mattingly, 35, Richmond: assault, 3rd degree – police officer or parole officer; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for felony offense)
• James McGuire, 56, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)
• Billy Robinson, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
• Deborah Parks, 68, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Kevin Feltner, 29, Waco: execute warrant (for Federal agency); drug paraphernalia – deliver/manufacture; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 10 D.U. opiates); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds) 1st offense
• Nina Holt, 31, Berea: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)
• Jessica Daughtery, 48, Gray Hawk, KY: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Michelle Wilson, 47, Berea: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
May 18
• Percy Kirk, 48, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Mikel Gilbert, 52, McKee, KY: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Frances Harris, 24, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Austin Lizarraga, 24, Richmond: theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000 (2 counts)
• Misty Wilson, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Timmie Feltner, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Clifton Willoughby, 36, Waco: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified
• Holly Watkins, 24, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Travis Count, 35, Rome, GA: failure to wear seatbelts; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; possession of marijuana
May 19
• Misty Daniel, 38, Waco: failure to appear
• Jacqueline Wright, 33, Nicholasville, KY: violation of condition of release; failure to appear
• Shelton King, 25, Detroit, MI: serving parole violation warrant; following another vehicle too closely; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Gregory Skidmore, 37, Lexington, KY: failure to appear
• Aaron Bryan, 36, Nicholasville, KY: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Bobby Monk, 44, Richmond: careless driving; failure to or improper signal; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st
• Britney Barnes, 33, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Timothy Brockman, 52, Richmond: no registration plates; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; one headlight; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Gordon King, 51, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening – 3rd degree; assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury); violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Scott Hall, 55, Lexington, KY: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Compiled from the Madison County Detention Center.
