Madison County Detention Center Recap: May 2 - 5, 2021

May 2

• Amy Taylor, 43, Newburg, IN:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

• Rebel Roser, 35, Berea:  failure to wear seatbelts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -3rd; failure to produce insurance card

• Ernest Cope, 62, Berea:  assault 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury); resisting arrest

• Hunter Terrill, 21, Richmond:  careless driving; failure to wear seatbelts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Brandon Hacker, 24, Berea:  failure to wear seatbelts; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• James Hicks, 44, Richmond:  no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana

May 3

• Jerry Gray, 57, Berea:  failure to appear

• Tonya Lynch, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Willie Hunter, 52, Richmond:  receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Justin Morris, 38, Lexington, KY:  failure to appear

• Latoya Childers, 27, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Rodney Hunt, 48, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)

• Alexander Roberts, 21, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree

• Jared Tucker, 45, Waco:  failure to appear

• Cassandra McIntosh, 36, Irvine, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Terry Hensley, 52, Berea, improper equipment; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence

May 4

• Russell Marshall, 56, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Joseph Lutes, 30, Hodgenville, KY:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Melissa Lewis, 33, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Michelle, Cornett, 37, Irine, KS:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance – 1st offense/security; theft of identity of another without consent

• Steven Frederick, 32, Mt. Vernon, KY:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Angelia Cox, 42, Mt. Vernon, KY:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Randall Townsend, 43, Hillsboro, KY:  failure to appear

• Paula Coffey, 55, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• James Guilbault, 39, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500; failure to appear; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Dillon Strickland, 28, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

• Shane Tharpe, 43, Waco:  failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s-moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd

May 5

• Tobi Hall, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Joseph Wallen, 45, Berea:  sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under the age of 12 years

• Dakota Baldwin, 24, Richmond:  receiving stolen property under $500

• Jimmy Gadd, 40, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• Katie Means, 20, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury

• Markus Hupp-Smith, 26, Richmond:  criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years or under

• Kiersten Hurt, 25, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Ernest Wagers, 50, Richmond:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Jennifer Davis, 42, Richmond:  probation violation for felony offense; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; failure to appear

• Dontae Thompson, 30, Louisville, KY:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – no visible injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; menacing; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)

• Amelia Nicely, 28, Berea:  assault, 4th degree – minor injury

• Taylor Vance, 23, Frankfort, KY:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury

• Angie Abney, 42, Berea: probation violation, for felony offense

• Donnie Spivey, 52, Berea:  serving warrant for other police agency

• Lavern Crutcher, 43, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); receiving stolen property under $500

• Glenn Martin, 50, Lexington, KY:  reckless driving; felling or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd (aggravated circumstances); driving on a DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; possession of  marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; improper passing; failure to wear seat belts; resisting arrest; ignition interlock driver license – use violation; failure to produce insurance card

