Madison County Detention Center Recap: May 2 - 5, 2021

May 2
• Amy Taylor, 43, Newburg, IN: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
• Rebel Roser, 35, Berea: failure to wear seatbelts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -3rd; failure to produce insurance card
• Ernest Cope, 62, Berea: assault 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury); resisting arrest
• Hunter Terrill, 21, Richmond: careless driving; failure to wear seatbelts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Brandon Hacker, 24, Berea: failure to wear seatbelts; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• James Hicks, 44, Richmond: no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana
May 3
• Jerry Gray, 57, Berea: failure to appear
• Tonya Lynch, 39, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Willie Hunter, 52, Richmond: receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Justin Morris, 38, Lexington, KY: failure to appear
• Latoya Childers, 27, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Rodney Hunt, 48, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)
• Alexander Roberts, 21, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree
• Jared Tucker, 45, Waco: failure to appear
• Cassandra McIntosh, 36, Irvine, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Terry Hensley, 52, Berea, improper equipment; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence
May 4
• Russell Marshall, 56, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Joseph Lutes, 30, Hodgenville, KY: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Melissa Lewis, 33, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Michelle, Cornett, 37, Irine, KS: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance – 1st offense/security; theft of identity of another without consent
• Steven Frederick, 32, Mt. Vernon, KY: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Angelia Cox, 42, Mt. Vernon, KY: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Randall Townsend, 43, Hillsboro, KY: failure to appear
• Paula Coffey, 55, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• James Guilbault, 39, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500; failure to appear; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Dillon Strickland, 28, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
• Shane Tharpe, 43, Waco: failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s-moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd
May 5
• Tobi Hall, 48, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Joseph Wallen, 45, Berea: sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under the age of 12 years
• Dakota Baldwin, 24, Richmond: receiving stolen property under $500
• Jimmy Gadd, 40, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Katie Means, 20, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury
• Markus Hupp-Smith, 26, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years or under
• Kiersten Hurt, 25, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Ernest Wagers, 50, Richmond: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Jennifer Davis, 42, Richmond: probation violation for felony offense; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; failure to appear
• Dontae Thompson, 30, Louisville, KY: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – no visible injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; menacing; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)
• Amelia Nicely, 28, Berea: assault, 4th degree – minor injury
• Taylor Vance, 23, Frankfort, KY: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury
• Angie Abney, 42, Berea: probation violation, for felony offense
• Donnie Spivey, 52, Berea: serving warrant for other police agency
• Lavern Crutcher, 43, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); receiving stolen property under $500
• Glenn Martin, 50, Lexington, KY: reckless driving; felling or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd (aggravated circumstances); driving on a DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; improper passing; failure to wear seat belts; resisting arrest; ignition interlock driver license – use violation; failure to produce insurance card
