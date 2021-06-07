Madison County Detention Center Recap: May 20 - 23, 2021

May 20
• Timothy Brockman, 52, Richmond: no registration plats; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; one headlight; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Gordon King, 51, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening – 3rd degree; assault 4th degree, domestic violence (no visible injury); violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Scott Hall, 55, Lexington, KY: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Stanley Harrison, 36, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Henry Lynch, 41, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Hannah Barber, 27, Richmond: burglary, 2nd degree; violation of conditions of release; failure to appear
• Nicole Wright, 39, Austin, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; failure to or improper signal; speeding 18 mph over limit; careless driving
• Joshua Spurlock, 34, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts)
• Henry Taylor, 62, Lexington, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates); bribery of a public servant; prescription contains substance not in proper container – 1st; failure to appear
• Destiny Palmer, 23, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to provide insurance card
May 21
• Patrick Lamb, 41, Berea: receiving stolen property under $10,000; theft by deception – include cold checks under $500; obscuring the identity of a machine $500 but less than $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Mark Bush, 42, Lexington, KY: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
• Larry Hubbard, 41, Broadhead, KY: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500
• Billy Johnson, 37, Richmond: failure to appear; assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dalton Hammerle, 22, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Cynthia Puckett, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Bryan Beagle, 36, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Timothy Vanwinkle, 27, Berea: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)
• Noah Anderson, 23, Merced, CA: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• John Wall, 46, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
May 22
• Shannon Feltner, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; no registration plates; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security -1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Dustin Gerald, 21, Richmond: failure to appear
• Harold Craft, 51, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• William Clark, 57, Irvine, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1at offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; failure to or improper signal; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates
• Joseph Smith, 21, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Nichole Johnson, 39, Richmond: public intoxication - controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• William Hill, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kelly Stacy, 34, Mt. Vernon, KY: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)
• Lois McHone, 78, Berea: non-payment of fines
• James Dooley, 56, Berea: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)
May 23
• Felicia Leann Shinevarre, 29, Tyner, KY: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Lauren Arnold, 31, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Tyler Money, 25, Richmond: burglary, 3rd degree
• Brooks Denham, 21, Winchester, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Pennie Robinson, 60, Connersville, IN: fugitive from another state – warrant required
