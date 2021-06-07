Madison County Detention Center Recap: May 24 - 26, 2021

May 24
• Jeffery Clark, 34, Richmond: disregarding a stop sign; excessive windshield/window tinting; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Gerald Burson, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Rex Barrett, 56, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Steven Combs, 56, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest
• Paul Voils, 20, Irvine, KY: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Amy Newby, 36, Berea: probation violation – for felony offense
• Sydney Coffey, 30, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jason Griffith, 51, not given: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
May 25
• Destinee Adams, 20, Berea: assault, 4th degree – child abuse
• Billy Hood, 32, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – minor injury; strangulation, 2nd degree
• Shasta Enright, 36, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Rachel Riley, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Isaiah Harvey, 23, Richmond: failure to appear
• James Deathridge, 62, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Rex Barrett, 58, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Elbert Boggs, 46, McKee, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• William Combs, 28, Richmond: contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order
• Aaron Parks, 34, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; no operator’s – moped license; burglary 2nd degree; menacing
• Justin Kebrdl, 37, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
May 26
• Victoria Smith, 29, Elkton, KY: failure to appear
• Corey Skiles, 29, Carrie, KY: failure to appear
• Melissa Woods, 42, Harrodsburg, KY: burglary, 3rd degree; criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree
• Ashley Ray, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Verna Rose, 37, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Joshua Dixon, 37, Berea: failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• George Ballard, 46. Berea: cultivate in marijuana (5 plants or more) – 1st offense; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds) – 1st offense
• Kevin Kelley, 40, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense; failure to appear (2 counts)
