Madison County Detention Center Recap: May 24 - 26, 2021

May 24

• Jeffery Clark, 34, Richmond: disregarding a stop sign; excessive windshield/window tinting; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Gerald Burson, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Rex Barrett, 56, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Steven Combs, 56, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest

• Paul Voils, 20, Irvine, KY:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Amy Newby, 36, Berea:  probation violation – for felony offense

• Sydney Coffey, 30, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jason Griffith, 51, not given:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

May 25

• Destinee Adams, 20, Berea:  assault, 4th degree – child abuse

• Billy Hood, 32, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – minor injury; strangulation, 2nd degree

• Shasta Enright, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Rachel Riley, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Isaiah Harvey, 23, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James Deathridge, 62, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Rex Barrett, 58, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Elbert Boggs, 46, McKee, KY:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• William Combs, 28, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order

• Aaron Parks, 34, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; no operator’s – moped license; burglary 2nd degree; menacing

• Justin Kebrdl, 37, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

May 26

• Victoria Smith, 29, Elkton, KY:  failure to appear

• Corey Skiles, 29, Carrie, KY:  failure to appear

• Melissa Woods, 42, Harrodsburg, KY:  burglary, 3rd degree; criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree

• Ashley Ray, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Verna Rose, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana

• Joshua Dixon, 37, Berea:  failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• George Ballard, 46. Berea:  cultivate in marijuana (5 plants or more) – 1st offense; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds) – 1st offense

• Kevin Kelley, 40, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense; failure to appear (2 counts)

