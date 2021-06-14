Madison County Detention Center Recap: May 31 - June 3, 2021

May 31
• Cassie Guinn, 33, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree –drug unspecified; probation, violation for felony offense (2 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Christopher McKinney, 31, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Kevin Cain, 48, Richmond: criminal mischief – 1st degree; criminal mischief – 3rd degree
• Tonya Clifton, 41, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Keisha Bruce, 30, Richmond: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Kevin Lawson, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jesse Day, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Jonathan McClary, 24, Lexington, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; all terrain vehicles violations
June 1
• Adam Anglin, 33, Lexington, KY: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jarrett Masters, 19, Richmond: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Ricky Mayes, 61, Waco: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; failure of owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to wear seat belts
• Harold Robinson, 44, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• FD Robinson, 31, London, KY: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; assault 4th degree, 3rd or greater offense within 5 years; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Timothy Blackford, 51, Richmond: receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Virgil “Jones” Milsaps, 23, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Dwight Barry, 32, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Shane Perkins, 44, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Christopher Mullins, 37, Richmond: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
June 2
• Rachel Dishon, 49, Richmond: failure to appear
• Dillon Conner, 21, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)
• Jennifer Williams, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Carrie Means, 37, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; falsely reporting an incident
• Tabitha Reece, 39, Richmond: murder – domestic violence; assault, 1st degree – domestic violence
June 3
• Everett Durham, 53, Berea: disorderly conduct 2nd degree
• Opal Carpenter, 35, not given, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500
• Kristen Bromwell, 29, McKee, KY: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
• Thomas Ludlum. 56, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to or improper signal; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Amber Noland, 36, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts); failure to appear (4 counts); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Paul Damrell, 53, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Edward Campbell, 33, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)
