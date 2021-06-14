Madison County Detention Center Recap: May 31 - June 3, 2021

May 31

 

• Cassie Guinn, 33, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree –drug unspecified; probation, violation for felony offense (2 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor 

• Christopher McKinney, 31, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Kevin Cain, 48, Richmond:  criminal mischief – 1st degree; criminal mischief – 3rd degree

• Tonya Clifton, 41, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Keisha Bruce, 30, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Kevin Lawson, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jesse Day, 37, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Jonathan McClary, 24, Lexington, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; all terrain vehicles violations

 

June 1

 

• Adam Anglin, 33, Lexington, KY:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jarrett Masters, 19, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Ricky Mayes, 61, Waco:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; failure of owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to wear seat belts

• Harold Robinson, 44, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• FD Robinson, 31, London, KY:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; assault 4th degree, 3rd or greater offense within 5 years; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Timothy Blackford, 51, Richmond:  receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Virgil “Jones” Milsaps, 23, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Dwight Barry, 32, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Shane Perkins, 44, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Christopher Mullins, 37, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.

 

June 2

 

• Rachel Dishon, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Dillon Conner, 21, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)

• Jennifer Williams, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Carrie Means, 37, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; falsely reporting an incident

• Tabitha Reece, 39, Richmond:  murder – domestic violence; assault, 1st degree – domestic violence

 

June 3

 

• Everett Durham, 53, Berea:  disorderly conduct 2nd degree

• Opal Carpenter, 35, not given, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500

• Kristen Bromwell, 29, McKee, KY:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

• Thomas Ludlum. 56, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to or improper signal; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Amber Noland, 36, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts); failure to appear (4 counts); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Paul Damrell, 53, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Edward Campbell, 33, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury) 

