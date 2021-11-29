Madison County Detention Center (recap): November 11 - 13, 2021

Nov. 11
• Johnny Skaggs, 31, Sandy Hook: serving parole violation warrant
• Jonathan Moland, 24, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Misty Ann Spoonamore, 39, Paint Lick: failure to appear
• Troy Howard Reed, 46, Paint Lick: serving parole violation warrant
• Diamond L. Regains-Lacey, 20, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
• Pernell Evans, 57, Waco: serving bench warrant for court
• Christopher Boyd Anglin, 47, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Romona Stephens, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
• Linville Hall, 61, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Herbert T. Powell, 41, Irvine: failure to appear (2 counts)
Nov. 12
• Lauren E. Jackson, 20, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Kayla Renee’ Horn, 33, Richmond: failure to appear; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• William O. Jones, 50, Richmond: menacing; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts) ; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (on foot); no operator’s – moped license; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; harassing communications
• Amanda Hornsby, 32, Richmond: contempt of court, libel, slander, resistance to order
• Gabrielle N. Bailey, 28, Richmond: contempt of court, libel, slander, resistance to order
• Jerry D. Barron, 34, Orlando: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Megan Oliver, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Fred Wayne Young, 27, Irvine: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 2nd offense; no registration plates
• Nancy Kaye Damrell, 45, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Michelle Kay Cornett, 38, Irvine”. Failure to appear; promoting contraband – 2nd degree; possession of marijuana
• Frank Milanesi ,80, assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Brittany Vasquez, 34, Lexington: failure to appear
• Matthew Lewis, 21, Richmond: criminal mischief – 1st degree; contempt of court, libel, slander, resistance to order
Nov. 13
• Anthony Hall, 19, Richmond: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Thomas Binford, 20, Louisville: sodomy, 1st degree, criminal mischief, 3rd degree; resisting arrest
• Elijah Carter, 18, Richmond: rape, 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; kidnapping – minor; drug paraphernalia – buy/possession
• Karen Still, 45, failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Allen Murphy, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Matthew Daniel Jones, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• Latoya Nicole Childers, 29, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Ryan McConnaughey, 32, Richmond: possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12; distribution of obscene matter to minors over the age of 12 but under the age of 18 – 1st offense; distribution of obscene matter to minors under 12 -1st offense; use of a minor under 16 in a sex performance; promoting a minor under 16 in a sex performance; promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 18; distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor – 1st offense; tampering with physical evidence
• William Cody Coleman, 21, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd (aggravated circumstances); leaving scene of accident – failure to render aid or assistance
