Madison County Detention Center (recap): November 11 - 13, 2021

Nov. 11

• Johnny Skaggs, 31, Sandy Hook:  serving parole violation warrant

• Jonathan Moland, 24, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Misty Ann Spoonamore, 39, Paint Lick:  failure to appear

• Troy Howard Reed, 46, Paint Lick:  serving parole violation warrant

• Diamond L. Regains-Lacey, 20, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Pernell Evans, 57, Waco:  serving bench warrant for court

• Christopher Boyd Anglin, 47, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Romona Stephens, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Linville Hall, 61, Berea:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Herbert T. Powell, 41, Irvine:  failure to appear (2 counts)

 

Nov. 12

• Lauren E. Jackson, 20, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Kayla Renee’ Horn, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• William O. Jones, 50, Richmond:  menacing; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts) ; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (on foot); no operator’s – moped license; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; harassing communications

• Amanda Hornsby, 32, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel, slander, resistance to order

• Gabrielle N. Bailey, 28, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel, slander, resistance to order

• Jerry D. Barron, 34, Orlando:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol) 

Megan Oliver, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Fred Wayne Young, 27, Irvine: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 2nd offense; no registration plates

• Nancy Kaye Damrell, 45, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Michelle Kay Cornett, 38, Irvine”. Failure to appear; promoting contraband – 2nd degree; possession of marijuana

• Frank Milanesi ,80, assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Brittany Vasquez, 34, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Matthew Lewis, 21, Richmond:  criminal mischief – 1st degree; contempt of court, libel, slander, resistance to order 

 

Nov. 13

• Anthony Hall, 19, Richmond:  possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Thomas Binford, 20, Louisville:  sodomy, 1st degree, criminal mischief, 3rd degree; resisting arrest

• Elijah Carter, 18, Richmond:  rape, 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; kidnapping – minor; drug paraphernalia – buy/possession

• Karen Still, 45, failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Allen Murphy, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Matthew Daniel Jones, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Latoya Nicole Childers, 29, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Ryan McConnaughey, 32, Richmond:  possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12; distribution of obscene matter to minors over the age of 12 but under the age of 18 – 1st offense; distribution of obscene matter to minors under 12 -1st offense; use of a minor under 16 in a sex performance; promoting a minor under 16 in a sex performance; promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 18; distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor – 1st offense; tampering with physical evidence

• William Cody Coleman, 21, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd (aggravated circumstances); leaving scene of accident – failure to render aid or assistance

