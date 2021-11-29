Madison County Detention Center (recap): November 14 - 17, 2021

Nov. 14
• Orin L. Johnson, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Matthew J. Shepherd, 50, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Cynthia Kay Puckett, 37, Richmond: failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Abigael Jimenez Hernandez, 21, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 2nd degree
• Regina Jones, 46, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Lotoya Childers, 28, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting); criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Adrian Jamal Brann, 25, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Ashley M. Allen, 30, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant.
• David Allen Kelly, 35, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault 4th degree domestic violence), minor injury; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree (heroin)
Nov. 15
• Brian W. Bolton, 30, Lexington: hold for court
• Charles Giles, 31, Lexington: failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Tiffany Nicole Beatty, 26, Richmond: failure to appear
• Donald Corey Pierce, 30, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Joshua Winkler, 27, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ashley Marie Patterson, 24, not specified: theft by unlawful taking or disposition; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree
• Angel Alvarez Gonzalez, 24, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
Nov. 16
• Paul Douglas Roe, 43, Mt. Sterling: serving parole violation warrant
• Autumn Rhodes, 21, Berea: failure to appear
• Katelyn Gibson, 24, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; display of illegal/altered registration plate; receiving stolen property; failure to appear
• Amy Wells, 35, Mt. Sterling: failure to appear
• Melissa Ann Fuson, 39, Richmond: failure to appear; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance (heroin)
Nov. 17
• Michael Wayne Cope: 34, Berea: failure to appear
• Barbara Ann Taylor, 57, Berea: failure to appear
• Waylon Pickle, 40, Berea: probation violation (for felony violation)
• Jay A. Jernigan, 49, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence)
• Donald J. Masters: 69, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.