Madison County Detention Center (recap): November 14 - 17, 2021

Nov. 14

• Orin L. Johnson, 33, Richmond: failure to appear

• Matthew J. Shepherd, 50, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Cynthia Kay Puckett, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Abigael Jimenez Hernandez, 21, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 2nd degree

• Regina Jones, 46, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Lotoya Childers, 28, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting); criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Adrian Jamal Brann, 25, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Ashley M. Allen, 30, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant.

• David Allen Kelly, 35, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault 4th degree domestic violence), minor injury; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree (heroin)

 

Nov. 15

• Brian W. Bolton, 30, Lexington:  hold for court

• Charles Giles, 31, Lexington:  failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Tiffany Nicole Beatty, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Donald Corey Pierce, 30, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Joshua Winkler, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ashley Marie Patterson, 24, not specified:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree

• Angel Alvarez Gonzalez, 24, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

 

Nov. 16

• Paul Douglas Roe, 43, Mt. Sterling:  serving parole violation warrant

• Autumn Rhodes, 21, Berea:  failure to appear

• Katelyn Gibson, 24, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; display of illegal/altered registration plate; receiving stolen property; failure to appear

• Amy Wells, 35, Mt. Sterling:  failure to appear

• Melissa Ann Fuson, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance (heroin)

 

Nov. 17

• Michael Wayne Cope:  34, Berea:  failure to appear

• Barbara Ann Taylor, 57, Berea:  failure to appear

• Waylon Pickle, 40, Berea:  probation violation (for felony violation)

• Jay A. Jernigan, 49, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence)

• Donald J. Masters:  69, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

