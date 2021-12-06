Madison County Detention Center Recap: November 18 - 20, 2021

Nov. 18
• Kayla Renee Booz, 29, McMinnville, Tennessee: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Pernell Evans, 57, Waco: failure to appear
• Joseph Faris, 36, London: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd degree)
• Shannon Hardy, 36, Irvine: failure to appear
• Lisa Ann Harris-Brandenburg, 41, Richmond: robbery, 1st degree; failure to appear
• William Jones, 57, Winchester: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Donnie Ray Kindred, 42, Waco: serving parole violation warrant
• Melissa McAffee, 52, Berea: criminal littering
• Lisa Neal, 54, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Jonathan Joseph Piasta, 39, Lexington: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; no registration plates; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
Christopher Ryan Terrill, 32, Berea: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); tampering with physical evidence
Nov. 19
• Lucas C. Foley, 19, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 21 years of age .02 - .07
• Travis Wayne Hacker, 42, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Brittany Propes, 27, Lancaster: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Matthew T. Underwood, 24, Lancaster: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Shane Warner, 26, East Bernstadt: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (5 counts)
• Ashley Lynn Nicole Cain, 28, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)
• Tyler P. Daugherty, 25, Winchester: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Daniel Hale, 49, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic), 3rd or greater offense within 5 years; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Billy Simmons, 32, West Sandusky, Ohio: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Daniel Damrell, 29, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Robles Mercado, 23, Harrodsburg: failure to appear
Nov. 20
• Joanna Lynn Neal, 49, Albany: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear
• Jerry Edington, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Phillip Dale Lakes, 48, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Denisha Lyn Edington, 36, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Jacob Rust, 29, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Joseph Perry Robertson, 32, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd degree)
• Jonathan T. Davis, 26, Mt. Vernon: nonpayment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Amber Biggs, 37, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Matthew Goode, 36, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• David Rust, 61, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Ryan L. Arnold, 31, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
