Madison County Detention Center Recap: November 18 - 20, 2021

Nov. 18

• Kayla Renee Booz, 29, McMinnville, Tennessee:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Pernell Evans, 57, Waco:  failure to appear

• Joseph Faris, 36, London:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd degree)

• Shannon Hardy, 36, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Lisa Ann Harris-Brandenburg, 41, Richmond:  robbery, 1st degree; failure to appear

• William Jones, 57, Winchester:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Donnie Ray Kindred, 42, Waco:  serving parole violation warrant

• Melissa McAffee, 52, Berea:  criminal littering

• Lisa Neal, 54, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jonathan Joseph Piasta, 39, Lexington:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; no registration plates; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation

Christopher Ryan Terrill, 32, Berea:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); tampering with physical evidence

Nov. 19

• Lucas C. Foley, 19, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 21 years of age .02 - .07

• Travis Wayne Hacker, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Brittany Propes, 27, Lancaster:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Matthew T. Underwood, 24, Lancaster:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Shane Warner, 26, East Bernstadt:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (5 counts)

• Ashley Lynn Nicole Cain, 28, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

• Tyler P. Daugherty, 25, Winchester:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Daniel Hale, 49, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic), 3rd or greater offense within 5 years; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Billy Simmons, 32, West Sandusky, Ohio:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Daniel Damrell, 29, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Robles Mercado, 23, Harrodsburg:  failure to appear

Nov. 20

• Joanna Lynn Neal, 49, Albany:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear

• Jerry Edington, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Phillip Dale Lakes, 48, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Denisha Lyn Edington, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Jacob Rust, 29, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Joseph Perry Robertson, 32, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd degree)

• Jonathan T. Davis, 26, Mt. Vernon:  nonpayment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Amber Biggs, 37, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Matthew Goode, 36, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• David Rust, 61, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Ryan L. Arnold, 31, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

