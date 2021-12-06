Madison County Detention Center Recap: November 21 - 23, 2021

Nov. 21
• Ricara Kimbel, 41, not specified: failure to appear
• Maricio Morales, 22, not specified: possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; no operator’s – moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st aggravated circumstances); disregarding traffic control device – traffic light
• Angela M. Price, 57, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Chasity Murphy, 34, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Michael Ryan Jones, 40, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); serving parole violation warrant
Nov. 22
• Dustin J. Carpenter, 33, Dayton, Ohio: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Joshua K. Johnson, 33, not specified: failure to appear
• Jacob M. Bennett, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Stephanie Maupin, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jesse James Valdez, 28, Richmond: burglary, 1st degree; possession of marijuana
• Destiny Bonella, 24, Danville: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Tawanna McKayla Isaacs, 28, Berea: Failure to appear
• Thomas Lamar Jenkins, 34, Lexington: failure to appear
• Larry Ryan Dunaway, 43, Berea: nonpayment of fines; failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant; trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Morgan Briana Beverly, 22, Berea: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Keith Anthony Cates, 49, Berea: failure to appear
• Destiny Lawson, 24, Richmond: contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order
Nov, 23
• Bobbie Hall, 25, Richmond: failure to appear
• McKenzie Cokonougher, 22, Nicholasville: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Kaye Ann Bullen, 31, not specified: theft by unlawful taking or disposition; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree
• Anthony Glenn Cates, 38, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• James S. Terry, 59, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jesse Douglas Rice, 52, Irvine: possession of a controlled substance. 1st degree. 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Joshua Kegain Laws, 29, Berea: failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Herbert Simms, 66, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)
