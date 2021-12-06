Madison County Detention Center Recap: November 21 - 23, 2021

Nov. 21

 • Ricara Kimbel, 41, not specified:  failure to appear

• Maricio Morales, 22, not specified:  possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; no operator’s – moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st aggravated circumstances); disregarding traffic control device – traffic light

• Angela M. Price, 57, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Chasity Murphy, 34, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Michael Ryan Jones, 40, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); serving parole violation warrant 

Nov. 22

 • Dustin J. Carpenter, 33, Dayton, Ohio:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Joshua K. Johnson, 33, not specified:  failure to appear

• Jacob M. Bennett, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Stephanie Maupin, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jesse James Valdez, 28, Richmond:  burglary, 1st degree; possession of marijuana

• Destiny Bonella, 24, Danville:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Tawanna McKayla Isaacs, 28, Berea:  Failure to appear

• Thomas Lamar Jenkins, 34, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Larry Ryan Dunaway, 43, Berea:  nonpayment of fines; failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant; trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Morgan Briana Beverly, 22, Berea:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Keith Anthony Cates, 49, Berea:  failure to appear

• Destiny Lawson, 24, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order

 Nov, 23

 • Bobbie Hall, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear

• McKenzie Cokonougher, 22, Nicholasville:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Kaye Ann Bullen, 31, not specified:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree

• Anthony Glenn Cates, 38, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• James S. Terry, 59, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jesse Douglas Rice, 52, Irvine:  possession of a controlled substance. 1st degree. 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Joshua Kegain Laws, 29, Berea:  failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Herbert Simms, 66, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)

