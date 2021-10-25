Oct. 10

• Reuben Clark, 31, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); prescription-controlled substance not in proper container -1st offense

• Brandon Embry, 34, Berea:  failure to appear

• Joshua Freitas, 29, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in public place (1st and 2nd offense); failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines ( 2 counts)

• Dennis Wells, 37, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear

• N’Kara Israel El, 21, Louisville:  receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000; unauthorized use of motor vehicle – 1st offense; receiving stolen property; careless driving; escape 3rd degree; burglary, 3rd degree

• Cody Hawk, 24, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; probation violation (for technical violation)

• Kristi Hull, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Terry Bruner:  46, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Mark Jackson, 52, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Dakota Baldwin, 25, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a vehicle; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a vehicle. $1,000 but less than $10,000

Burglary, 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000-; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree

• Julie Johnson, 51, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st

• Melvin Young, 44, Berea:  obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Tobi Hall, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Antony Calton, 54, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 but less than $10,000

Oct 11

• Scotty Vanwinkle, 45, McKee:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security; failure to or improper signal; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; no operator’s – moped license; failure to appear (2 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Kenneth Houlihan, 22, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Christopher Terrill, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Damian Harrison, 25, Emmalenea: possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; public intoxication – controlled substance (excluded alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jeremy Burgett, 38, Johnson, Indiana:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Dwight Barry, 32, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); robbery, 2nd degree

• Tabitha Abney, 48, Berea:  failure to appear

• Kymberly Downs, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Joseph Clark, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Cameron Thomas, 24, Versailles:  murder, burglary, 1st degree; robbery, 1st degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Christopher Winkler, 37, Winchester:  criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree

• Eduardo Guerrero, 42, Richmond:  criminal trespass – 1st degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Justino Beciez, 49, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd degree)

• Rodney Dreaden, 27, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; resisting arrest

• Jason Durham, 42, Berea:  speeding 26 mph or greater over speed limit; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to wear seat belts; improper passing; resisting arrest; failure to appear (2 counts); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• James McGuire, 57, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

Oct. 12

• Jay Miller, 20, Lexington:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Joe Harrison, 59, Berea:  failure to appear

•  Amanda Fazakerley, 37, Lexington:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Shawn Parks, 42, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Robert Lang, 21, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Carla Ogle, 38, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• James Rollins, 31, Winchester:  failure to appear (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Kelly Couch, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Bryan Robinson, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Tyler Isaacs, 30, Berea:  rape, 1st degree

• Jesse Dalton, 38, Louisville:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Fernando Cruz, 21, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

Oct. 13

• Emili Edgington, 25, Richmond:  reckless driving; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); operating a motor vehicle under the influene of alcohol .08 – 2nd offense (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited

• Micoya Smith, 41, Winchester:  giving officer false identifying information; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Aaron Stone, 23, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts)

• Hubert Stewart, 41, Winchester:  failure to appear

• Tiffany Watkins, 33, Jeffersonville:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Kevin Robinson, 41, Elizabethtown:  possession of open alcohol beverage in motor vehicle prohibited; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; no registration plates; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; probation violation (technical violation)

• Shand Ross, 36, Maysville:  serving time

• Roy Cope, 36, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol

• Hannah Robinson, 23, Berea:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana

• Miranda Damrell, 44, Berea:  failure to appear

• Tammy King, 50, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st

• Tasya Gibson, 38, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Harold McIntosh, 59, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

Recommended for you