Oct. 10
• Reuben Clark, 31, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); prescription-controlled substance not in proper container -1st offense
• Brandon Embry, 34, Berea: failure to appear
• Joshua Freitas, 29, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in public place (1st and 2nd offense); failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines ( 2 counts)
• Dennis Wells, 37, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear
• N’Kara Israel El, 21, Louisville: receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000; unauthorized use of motor vehicle – 1st offense; receiving stolen property; careless driving; escape 3rd degree; burglary, 3rd degree
• Cody Hawk, 24, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; probation violation (for technical violation)
• Kristi Hull, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Terry Bruner: 46, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Mark Jackson, 52, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Dakota Baldwin, 25, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a vehicle; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a vehicle. $1,000 but less than $10,000
Burglary, 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000-; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree
• Julie Johnson, 51, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st
• Melvin Young, 44, Berea: obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Tobi Hall, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Antony Calton, 54, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 but less than $10,000
Oct 11
• Scotty Vanwinkle, 45, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security; failure to or improper signal; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; no operator’s – moped license; failure to appear (2 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Kenneth Houlihan, 22, Richmond: failure to appear
• Christopher Terrill, 32, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Damian Harrison, 25, Emmalenea: possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; public intoxication – controlled substance (excluded alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jeremy Burgett, 38, Johnson, Indiana: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Dwight Barry, 32, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); robbery, 2nd degree
• Tabitha Abney, 48, Berea: failure to appear
• Kymberly Downs, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joseph Clark, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Cameron Thomas, 24, Versailles: murder, burglary, 1st degree; robbery, 1st degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Christopher Winkler, 37, Winchester: criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree
• Eduardo Guerrero, 42, Richmond: criminal trespass – 1st degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Justino Beciez, 49, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd degree)
• Rodney Dreaden, 27, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; resisting arrest
• Jason Durham, 42, Berea: speeding 26 mph or greater over speed limit; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to wear seat belts; improper passing; resisting arrest; failure to appear (2 counts); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• James McGuire, 57, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
Oct. 12
• Jay Miller, 20, Lexington: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Joe Harrison, 59, Berea: failure to appear
• Amanda Fazakerley, 37, Lexington: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Shawn Parks, 42, Lexington: failure to appear
• Robert Lang, 21, Lexington: failure to appear
• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Carla Ogle, 38, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• James Rollins, 31, Winchester: failure to appear (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Kelly Couch, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Bryan Robinson, 37, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Tyler Isaacs, 30, Berea: rape, 1st degree
• Jesse Dalton, 38, Louisville: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Fernando Cruz, 21, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
Oct. 13
• Emili Edgington, 25, Richmond: reckless driving; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); operating a motor vehicle under the influene of alcohol .08 – 2nd offense (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited
• Micoya Smith, 41, Winchester: giving officer false identifying information; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Aaron Stone, 23, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts)
• Hubert Stewart, 41, Winchester: failure to appear
• Tiffany Watkins, 33, Jeffersonville: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Kevin Robinson, 41, Elizabethtown: possession of open alcohol beverage in motor vehicle prohibited; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; no registration plates; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; probation violation (technical violation)
• Shand Ross, 36, Maysville: serving time
• Roy Cope, 36, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol
• Hannah Robinson, 23, Berea: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
• Miranda Damrell, 44, Berea: failure to appear
• Tammy King, 50, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st
• Tasya Gibson, 38, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Harold McIntosh, 59, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
