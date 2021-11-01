Madison County Detention Center Recap: October 14 - 16, 2021

Oct. 14

• Austin Newman, 26, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances

• Jeffery Lanham, 60, Bowling Green:  serving probation violation warrant

• Richard Rappley III, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ashley Brown, 30, Nicholasville:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Zachary Ison, 36, Morehead:  failure to appear

• Katie Means, 21, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Corey Boler, 35, Berea:  robbery, 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; drug paraphernalia buy/possess

• James Allen, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Amber Austing, 36, Berea:  failure to appear

• Jessica Howard, 35, Berea:  failure to appear

• Teresa Poynter, 31, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

 

Oct. 15

• Natasha Samples, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• James DeBord, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Thomas Douglas, 53, Jeffersonville:  failure to appear

• Tyler Hensley, 20, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Demetrius Hill, 42, Richmond:  serving warrant (for other police agency); parole violation (for technical violation)

• Joshua Riddle, 32, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Kelli Parrett, 31, Richmond:  failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance -1st; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; assault, 4th degree, dating violence (no visible injury)

• Leanna Campbell, 36, Lexington:  serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Robert Benjamin, 29, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest

• Gregory Seney, 43, Lancaster:  failure to appear

• James Smith, 57, Waco:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine)

• Donald Hurt, 61, Waco:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

 

Oct. 16

• James Linville, 50, Berea:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Greg Watkins, 41, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .078 -1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

• Cayce Christopher, 46, Winchester:  menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; criminal mischief – 3rd degree; resisting arrest; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Ashley Evans, 33, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)

• Robert Adams, 34, Paint Lick:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Kent Cooke, 44, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• William Collett, 68, Stanford:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)

• Randy Riley, 70, Richmond:  criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree

