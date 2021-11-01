Madison County Detention Center Recap: October 14 - 16, 2021

Oct. 14
• Austin Newman, 26, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances
• Jeffery Lanham, 60, Bowling Green: serving probation violation warrant
• Richard Rappley III, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ashley Brown, 30, Nicholasville: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Zachary Ison, 36, Morehead: failure to appear
• Katie Means, 21, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Corey Boler, 35, Berea: robbery, 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; drug paraphernalia buy/possess
• James Allen, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Amber Austing, 36, Berea: failure to appear
• Jessica Howard, 35, Berea: failure to appear
• Teresa Poynter, 31, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
Oct. 15
• Natasha Samples, 25, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• James DeBord, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Thomas Douglas, 53, Jeffersonville: failure to appear
• Tyler Hensley, 20, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Demetrius Hill, 42, Richmond: serving warrant (for other police agency); parole violation (for technical violation)
• Joshua Riddle, 32, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Kelli Parrett, 31, Richmond: failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance -1st; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; assault, 4th degree, dating violence (no visible injury)
• Leanna Campbell, 36, Lexington: serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Robert Benjamin, 29, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest
• Gregory Seney, 43, Lancaster: failure to appear
• James Smith, 57, Waco: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine)
• Donald Hurt, 61, Waco: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
Oct. 16
• James Linville, 50, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Greg Watkins, 41, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .078 -1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Cayce Christopher, 46, Winchester: menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; criminal mischief – 3rd degree; resisting arrest; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Ashley Evans, 33, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
• Robert Adams, 34, Paint Lick: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Kent Cooke, 44, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• William Collett, 68, Stanford: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
• Randy Riley, 70, Richmond: criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree
