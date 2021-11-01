Madison County Detention Center Recap: October 17 - 20, 2021

Oct. 17

• William Johnson, 37, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Sean Smith, 38, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jose Melendez – Reyna, 30, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no operator’s-moped license

• Marie Crutcher, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Nicole Simon, 43, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Kaylon Luster, 21, Evansville, Indiana:  strangulation, 1st degree

• Everett Durham, 54, Berea:  failure to appear

• David Mitchell, 65, Frankfort:  failure to appear

• Justin Mozer, 41, Lexington:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

 

Oct. 18

• Candy Van Leeuwen, 41, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st 

• N’Kara Israel El, 21, Louisville:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others

• Treva Perales, 42, Richmond:  violation of conditions of release

• Tyler Holbrook, 42, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Leslie Hearing, 25, Berea:  criminal trespassing -2nd offense; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest; escape 3rd degree

• Darrell Stamper, 35, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• David Pelfrey, 27, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Ishmael Kilby, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kristin Marcum, 28, McKee:  probation violation (for felony offense)

 

Oct. 19

• Paul Townsend, 38, unspecified; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Scott Plowman, 43, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Mary Lou Riley, 40, Richmond: failure to appear

• Mary King, 29, Irvine:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Melissa Lear, 49, Lancaster:  failure to appear

• Paul Anglin, 24, Waco:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Scott Gates, 38, Cave City:  failure to appear

• Amanda Mullins, 44, Owensboro:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Amber Babor, 34, Berea:  failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)

 

Oct. 20

• Rhoda Sosby, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Coleman Gibbs, 42, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• William McFarland, 45, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s – moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; serving parole violation warrant

• Matthew Zornes, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Angela Wren, 41, Richmond:  serving bench warrant for court

• Aaron Stinson, 37, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Denise Conner, 55, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Bryan Rainey, 43, Paris:  parole violation (for technical violation

• Katelyn Gibson, 24, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Kevin Begley, 43, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st

• Majeeda Galluzzo, 34, Berea:  failure to appear

• Jessup Thomas, 30, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

• Timothy Martin, 32, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts

