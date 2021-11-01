Madison County Detention Center Recap: October 17 - 20, 2021

Oct. 17
• William Johnson, 37, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Sean Smith, 38, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jose Melendez – Reyna, 30, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no operator’s-moped license
• Marie Crutcher, 48, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Nicole Simon, 43, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Kaylon Luster, 21, Evansville, Indiana: strangulation, 1st degree
• Everett Durham, 54, Berea: failure to appear
• David Mitchell, 65, Frankfort: failure to appear
• Justin Mozer, 41, Lexington: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
Oct. 18
• Candy Van Leeuwen, 41, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• N’Kara Israel El, 21, Louisville: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others
• Treva Perales, 42, Richmond: violation of conditions of release
• Tyler Holbrook, 42, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Leslie Hearing, 25, Berea: criminal trespassing -2nd offense; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest; escape 3rd degree
• Darrell Stamper, 35, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• David Pelfrey, 27, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Ishmael Kilby, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kristin Marcum, 28, McKee: probation violation (for felony offense)
Oct. 19
• Paul Townsend, 38, unspecified; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Scott Plowman, 43, Irvine: failure to appear
• Mary Lou Riley, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
• Mary King, 29, Irvine: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Melissa Lear, 49, Lancaster: failure to appear
• Paul Anglin, 24, Waco: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Scott Gates, 38, Cave City: failure to appear
• Amanda Mullins, 44, Owensboro: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Amber Babor, 34, Berea: failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)
Oct. 20
• Rhoda Sosby, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• Coleman Gibbs, 42, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• William McFarland, 45, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s – moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; serving parole violation warrant
• Matthew Zornes, 38, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Angela Wren, 41, Richmond: serving bench warrant for court
• Aaron Stinson, 37, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Denise Conner, 55, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Bryan Rainey, 43, Paris: parole violation (for technical violation
• Katelyn Gibson, 24, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Kevin Begley, 43, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Majeeda Galluzzo, 34, Berea: failure to appear
• Jessup Thomas, 30, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
• Timothy Martin, 32, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts
