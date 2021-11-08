Madison County Detention Center Recap: October 21 - 23, 2021

Oct. 21

• Larry Simpson, 61, Columbus, Ohio:  speeding 13 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st ; operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

• William Hill, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Justin Banks, 21, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

• Carl Wilson, 58, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Johnny Mullins, 78, Richmond:  reckless driving; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; illegal possession of a legend drug; failure to comply with sex offender registration (2nd or greater offense)

• Paul Riddell, 46, Irvine:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

 

Oct. 22

• James Lawson, 28, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1sgt offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Brian Wilson, 37, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear (4 counts)

• Danny Mathis, Jr., 48, McKee:  theft by deception – includes cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts)

• Richard Hadden, 41, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Travis Smith, 41, Berea:  parole violation for technical violation) 

• Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond:  indecent exposure, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – heroin; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Michael Taylor, 47, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Ernest Gadd, 45, Berea:  failure to appear

 

Oct. 23

• Samuel Kessinger, 20, Louisville:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Kim Briggs, 42, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Brandon Coon, 35, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Sarah Rogers, 20, Richmond:  criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree

• Michael Grimes, 39, Berea:  failure to appear

• Douglas Runyon, 61, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Kristen Cates, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

