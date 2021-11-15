Madison County Detention Center Recap: October 28 - 30, 2021

Oct. 28
• Brandon Michael Berryman, 23, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree
• Michelle Kay Cornett, 38, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting: failure of appear (2 counts)
• Sara Gordon, 27, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Jimmy Wayne Marcum, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
• Dakota J. Muncie, 27, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, fines; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Stacy Overberg, 24, Tyner: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy-possess
• Rita Steel, 31, McKee: non-payment of fines; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
Oct. 29
• Larry Matthew Collins, 38, West Liberty: failure to appear
• Christopher Creech, 38, Richmond: violation of a foreign EPO/DVO
• Daniel Damrell, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Christina A. Denny, 55, Richmond: criminal mischief, 1st degree; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance
• James Drake Fitzpatrick, 25, Richmond: theft of identity of another without consent; falst statement to obtain/increase benefits $1,000+
• Patrick Wayne Harvey, 50, Richmond: reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Isaac Hopkins, 22, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Kelly Keaton, 56, Salt Lick: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license
• Zachary Lawson, 23, Williamsburg: serving time
• William Richard Owen, 41, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Adriana Danielle Reams, 22, London: criminal mischief, 1st degree (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Christopher W. Richardson, age not correctly stated in report, Liberty: serving time
Oct. 30
• Stephanie L. Couch, 36, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Rayronnie Flannery, 27, Richmond: failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant
• Bobby Gene Horn, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Braz A. Sawyer, 26, Berea: receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to appear
