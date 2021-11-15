Madison County Detention Center Recap: October 28 - 30, 2021

Oct. 28

• Brandon Michael Berryman, 23, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree

• Michelle Kay Cornett, 38, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting: failure of appear (2 counts)

• Sara Gordon, 27, Berea:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Jimmy Wayne Marcum, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Dakota J. Muncie, 27, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, fines; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Stacy Overberg, 24, Tyner:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy-possess

• Rita Steel, 31, McKee:  non-payment of fines; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

 

Oct. 29

• Larry Matthew Collins, 38, West Liberty:  failure to appear

• Christopher Creech, 38, Richmond:  violation of a foreign EPO/DVO

• Daniel Damrell, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Christina A. Denny, 55, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 1st degree; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance

• James Drake Fitzpatrick, 25, Richmond:  theft of identity of another without consent; falst statement to obtain/increase benefits $1,000+

• Patrick Wayne Harvey, 50, Richmond:  reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Isaac Hopkins, 22, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Kelly Keaton, 56, Salt Lick:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license

• Zachary Lawson, 23, Williamsburg:  serving time

• William Richard Owen, 41, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Adriana Danielle Reams, 22, London:  criminal mischief, 1st degree (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Christopher W. Richardson, age not correctly stated in report, Liberty:  serving time

Oct. 30

• Stephanie L. Couch, 36, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Rayronnie Flannery, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant

• Bobby Gene Horn, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Braz A. Sawyer, 26, Berea:  receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to appear

Recommended for you