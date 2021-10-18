Madison County Detention Center Recap: October 3 - 6, 2021

Oct. 3
• Candra Day, 41, Winchester: possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st
• Robert Lynch, 52, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); failure to appear (3 counts0
• Drake Richard, 42, Richmond: assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation -1st degree
• Jordan McKean, 26, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Dustin Luster, 24, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Jarrett Masters, 19, Richmond: burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 but less than $1,000
• Sara Foster, 24, Irvine: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Christian Roark, 33, Harrodsburg: serving bench warrant for court
• Larry Lawson, 33, Rockcastle: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree -drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Possession of burglary tools; failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others; criminal mischief, 2nd degree
• Carl Edwards, 46, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear
• Ronnie Coyle, 68, Berea: failure to appear
• Gerald Wick, 40, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 but less than $1,000
• Melvin May, 53, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury
Oct. 4
• Tyah May, 20, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence)-no visible injury; assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence
• Amber Willis, 28, Orlando: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Kerry Seaborne, 58, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Natasha Vanwinkle, 39, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Brett Miller, 49, Tahlequah, Oklahoma: failure to appear; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Kristin Deering: 40, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Craig Overbee, 42, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• William Wilson, 31, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Delvar Isaacs, 48, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Steven Conway, 32, Richmond: no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd
• Jeremy Isaacs, 38, McKee: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Thomas Florian, 53, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Timothy Huff, 48, Somerset: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
Oct. 5
• Michael Gevedon, 65, Berea: wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Leeann White, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joseph Woldeselassie, 28, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Allison Young, 21, Mt. Vernon: receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
• Brandy Bowman, 44, Lexington: serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Kenneth Gadd, 58, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Christian Cruz, 20, Richmond: failure to appear
• Austin Dillon, 27, Pikeville: failure to appear
• Robin Bailey, 59, Pioneer, Tennessee: careless driving; operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Deshawn K. Abbott, 35, not-specified: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Braaz Sawyer, 26, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Regina Hubbard, 47, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Timothy Smith, 42, Manchester: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Chelsea Stewart, 29, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; promoting contraband – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense methamphetamine)
• Darius Motton, 35, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; receiving stolen property (handgun); voyeurism
Oct. 6
• Kelly Abshear, 45, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; tampering with physical evidence
• Joshua Lamb, 33, Mt. Vernon: failure to wear seat belts; rear license not illuminated; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; assault, 4th degree, dating violence (minor injury)
• James Price, 35, Mt. Vernon: insufficient head lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; obstructed vision and/or windshield; possession of open alcohol beverage container in vehicle prohibited
• Terrance Randall, 30, Lexington: public intoxication – controlled substance
• Matthew Smith, 37, Berea: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Jakob William, 20, Berea: failure to appear
• Connie Mullins, 42, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
• Bobby Fore, 60, Berea: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (on foot); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest
• Amanda Whittamore, 34, Richmond: escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Donald Cunliffe, 61, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excluding alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear (2 counts)
