Madison County Detention Center Recap: October 3 - 6, 2021

Oct. 3

• Candra Day, 41, Winchester:  possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st

• Robert Lynch, 52, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); failure to appear (3 counts0

• Drake Richard, 42, Richmond:  assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation -1st degree

• Jordan McKean, 26, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Dustin Luster, 24, Irvine:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Jarrett Masters, 19, Richmond:  burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 but less than $1,000

• Sara Foster, 24, Irvine:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Christian Roark, 33, Harrodsburg:  serving bench warrant for court

• Larry Lawson, 33, Rockcastle:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree -drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Possession of burglary tools; failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others; criminal mischief, 2nd degree 

• Carl Edwards, 46, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear

• Ronnie Coyle, 68, Berea:  failure to appear

• Gerald Wick, 40, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 but less than $1,000

• Melvin May, 53, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury

 

Oct. 4

• Tyah May, 20, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence)-no visible injury; assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence

• Amber Willis, 28, Orlando:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Kerry Seaborne, 58, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Natasha Vanwinkle, 39, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Brett Miller, 49, Tahlequah, Oklahoma: failure to appear; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Kristin Deering:  40, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Craig Overbee, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• William Wilson, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Delvar Isaacs, 48, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Steven Conway, 32, Richmond:  no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd

• Jeremy Isaacs, 38, McKee:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Thomas Florian, 53, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Timothy Huff, 48, Somerset:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

 

Oct. 5

• Michael Gevedon, 65, Berea:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Leeann White, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Joseph Woldeselassie, 28, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Allison Young, 21, Mt. Vernon:  receiving stolen property $10,000 or more

• Brandy Bowman, 44, Lexington:  serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Kenneth Gadd, 58, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Christian Cruz, 20, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Austin Dillon, 27, Pikeville:  failure to appear

• Robin Bailey, 59, Pioneer, Tennessee:  careless driving; operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Deshawn K. Abbott, 35, not-specified:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Braaz Sawyer, 26, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Regina Hubbard, 47, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Timothy Smith, 42, Manchester:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Chelsea Stewart, 29, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; promoting contraband – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense methamphetamine)

• Darius Motton, 35, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; receiving stolen property (handgun); voyeurism

 

Oct. 6

• Kelly Abshear, 45, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; tampering with physical evidence

• Joshua Lamb, 33, Mt. Vernon:  failure to wear seat belts; rear license not illuminated; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; assault, 4th degree, dating violence (minor injury)

• James Price, 35, Mt. Vernon: insufficient head lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; obstructed vision and/or windshield; possession of open alcohol beverage container in vehicle prohibited

• Terrance Randall, 30, Lexington:  public intoxication – controlled substance

• Matthew Smith, 37, Berea:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Jakob William, 20, Berea:  failure to appear

• Connie Mullins, 42, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)

• Bobby Fore, 60, Berea:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (on foot); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest

• Amanda Whittamore, 34, Richmond:  escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device 

Donald Cunliffe, 61, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excluding alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear (2 counts)

Recommended for you