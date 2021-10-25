Madison County Detention Center Recap: October 7 - 10, 2021

Oct. 7

• Adam Holt, 36, Berea:  failure to appear

• Darrell Stamper, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Charles Holtz, 43, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

• Daniel Riddell, 45, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Travis Asher, 40, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Virgil Sell, 48, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Hobert McKinney, 43, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st

• Bryan Hopkins, 54, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Amy Bingham, 41, Annville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Brandon Riddell, 32, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Laura Koch, 39, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Darren Adams, 37, Sanders:  failure to appear

 

Oct. 8

• Ollig Stacie, 20, Glasgow:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense; harassment – physical contact – no injury

• Nicholas Owens, 21, Burkesville:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest

• Garrett Hyatt, 21, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Gary Miller, 59, Irvine: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Tori Fields, 23, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

• Dylan Minch, 29, Richmond:  serving time

• Kenneth Begley, 41, Berea:  failure to appear

• Brandon Queen, 39, Waco:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Jack Kellerman, 54, Berea:  strangulation, 1st degree

• JoAnn Isaacs, 55, Berea:  failure to appear

 

Oct. 9

• Taylor Miracle, 27, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card

• Brenna Adams, 42, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Clayton Benton, 21, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no registration plates

• Johnny Beshears, 46, Stanford:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; bail jumping, 1st degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts); failure to appear

• Amanda Powell, 46, Berea:  failure to appear

• Kevin Cain, 48, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Daniel Hunsucker, 34, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear

• Craig Sinclair, 19, St. Augustine, Florida:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Brandi Owens, 41, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Deborah McLaughlin, 48, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

 

Oct. 10

• Reuben Clark, 31, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); prescription-controlled substance not in proper container -1st offense

• Brandon Embry, 34, Berea:  failure to appear

• Joshua Freitas, 29, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in public place (1st and 2nd offense); failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines ( 2 counts)

• Dennis Wells, 37, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear

• N’Kara Israel El, 21, Louisville:  receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000; unauthorized use of motor vehicle – 1st offense; receiving stolen property; careless driving; escape 3rd degree; burglary, 3rd degree

• Cody Hawk, 24, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; probation violation (for technical violation)

• Kristi Hull, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Terry Bruner:  46, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Mark Jackson, 52, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Dakota Baldwin, 25, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a vehicle; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a vehicle. $1,000 but less than $10,000

Burglary, 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000-; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree

• Julie Johnson, 51, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st

• Melvin Young, 44, Berea:  obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Tobi Hall, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Antony Calton, 54, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 but less than $10,000

