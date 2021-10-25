Madison County Detention Center Recap: October 7 - 9, 2021

Oct. 7
• Adam Holt, 36, Berea: failure to appear
• Darrell Stamper, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Charles Holtz, 43, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
• Daniel Riddell, 45, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Travis Asher, 40, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Virgil Sell, 48, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Hobert McKinney, 43, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st
• Bryan Hopkins, 54, Lexington: failure to appear
• Amy Bingham, 41, Annville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Brandon Riddell, 32, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Laura Koch, 39, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Darren Adams, 37, Sanders: failure to appear
Oct. 8
• Ollig Stacie, 20, Glasgow: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense; harassment – physical contact – no injury
• Nicholas Owens, 21, Burkesville: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest
• Garrett Hyatt, 21, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Gary Miller, 59, Irvine: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Tori Fields, 23, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Dylan Minch, 29, Richmond: serving time
• Kenneth Begley, 41, Berea: failure to appear
• Brandon Queen, 39, Waco: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Jack Kellerman, 54, Berea: strangulation, 1st degree
• JoAnn Isaacs, 55, Berea: failure to appear
Oct. 9
• Taylor Miracle, 27, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card
• Brenna Adams, 42, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Clayton Benton, 21, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no registration plates
• Johnny Beshears, 46, Stanford: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; bail jumping, 1st degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts); failure to appear
• Amanda Powell, 46, Berea: failure to appear
• Kevin Cain, 48, Richmond: criminal mischief, 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Daniel Hunsucker, 34, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear
• Craig Sinclair, 19, St. Augustine, Florida: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Brandi Owens, 41, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Deborah McLaughlin, 48, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
