Madison County Detention Center (recap): September 12 - 15, 2021

Sept. 12

• Danny Carpenter, 45, Waco:  failure to appear

• Michael Nevel, 40, Riverwood:  theft by failing to make required disposition of property $500 but less than $1,000

• Jordan slusher, 31, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation

• James Guilbault, 39, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); assault, 1st degree

• Justin Jones, 51, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Carl Edwards, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Austin Blizzard, 26, Irvine:  failure to appear

• James McKinney, 45, Richmond:  public intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses; criminal trespass – 3rd degree

• Benjamin Neeley, 53, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); theft of identity of another without consent; giving officer false identifying information; failure to wear seat belts; failure of non- owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no registration plates

Sept. 13

• Samuel Sell, 24, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• James Brown, 60, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Gregory Conner, 30, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Charles Metcalf, 50, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

• Briana Molands, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Charles Usleman, 39, Dayton:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Brandon Pennington, 34, Brandenburg:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Carl Ruppe, Jr., 42, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)

• Robert Cody, 60, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Michael Northern, 40, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear

• Aric Wilcher, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Timothy Brockman, 53, Waco:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Alexus Cutshaw, 20, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – automobile $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; fraudulent use of a credit card $1,000 but less than $10,000

• James Clark, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• James Clay, 36, Richmond:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Robert Scott, 50, Covington:  failure to appear

• Teresa Henry, 40, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• William Ballard, 29, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance security/ driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• Glenn Cox, 45, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

Sept.  14

• Carika Tillman, 23, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Christian Knuckles, 19, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury); failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Stacy Spivey, 37, McKee:  failure to appear

• Jamie Rawlins, 39, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical offense)

• Michael Crim, 32, Irvine:  failure to appear (4 counts)

• Tyler Sprouse, 25, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Isreal Palmer, 22, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to or improper signal; no operator’s-moped license; no registration plates

• Kara Gooch, 26, Berea:   Failure to appear

• William Wilson, 45, Berea:  failure to appear

• Rubin Freeman, 55, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation -for felony offense (2 counts)

• Kenneth Wilson, 43, McKee:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Norman West, 31, Louisville:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Raney Wiseman, Jr., 33, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Fredrick Williams, 30, Grayson:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; probation violation – felony offense (2 counts)

• Tristan Umberger, 18, Berea:  reckless driving

Sept. 15

• Elbert Boggs, 46, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Shelly Baker, 39, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Martha Gabbard, 53, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense

• Kristin Deering, 40, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Gregory Strong, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Kaylee Johnson, 19, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Troy Weidman, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Frances Harris, 24, Richmond:  strangulation, 2nd degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Mary Sawyer, 56, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

