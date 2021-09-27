Madison County Detention Center (recap): September 12 - 15, 2021

Sept. 12
• Danny Carpenter, 45, Waco: failure to appear
• Michael Nevel, 40, Riverwood: theft by failing to make required disposition of property $500 but less than $1,000
• Jordan slusher, 31, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
• James Guilbault, 39, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); assault, 1st degree
• Justin Jones, 51, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Carl Edwards, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Austin Blizzard, 26, Irvine: failure to appear
• James McKinney, 45, Richmond: public intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses; criminal trespass – 3rd degree
• Benjamin Neeley, 53, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); theft of identity of another without consent; giving officer false identifying information; failure to wear seat belts; failure of non- owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no registration plates
Sept. 13
• Samuel Sell, 24, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• James Brown, 60, Richmond: failure to appear
• Gregory Conner, 30, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Charles Metcalf, 50, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
• Briana Molands, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Charles Usleman, 39, Dayton: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Brandon Pennington, 34, Brandenburg: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Carl Ruppe, Jr., 42, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
• Robert Cody, 60, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Michael Northern, 40, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear
• Aric Wilcher, 44, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Timothy Brockman, 53, Waco: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Alexus Cutshaw, 20, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – automobile $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; fraudulent use of a credit card $1,000 but less than $10,000
• James Clark, 28, Richmond: failure to appear; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• James Clay, 36, Richmond: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Robert Scott, 50, Covington: failure to appear
• Teresa Henry, 40, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• William Ballard, 29, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance security/ driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Glenn Cox, 45, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
Sept. 14
• Carika Tillman, 23, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Christian Knuckles, 19, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury); failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Stacy Spivey, 37, McKee: failure to appear
• Jamie Rawlins, 39, Richmond: probation violation (for technical offense)
• Michael Crim, 32, Irvine: failure to appear (4 counts)
• Tyler Sprouse, 25, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Isreal Palmer, 22, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to or improper signal; no operator’s-moped license; no registration plates
• Kara Gooch, 26, Berea: Failure to appear
• William Wilson, 45, Berea: failure to appear
• Rubin Freeman, 55, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation -for felony offense (2 counts)
• Kenneth Wilson, 43, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Norman West, 31, Louisville: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Raney Wiseman, Jr., 33, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Fredrick Williams, 30, Grayson: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; probation violation – felony offense (2 counts)
• Tristan Umberger, 18, Berea: reckless driving
Sept. 15
• Elbert Boggs, 46, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Shelly Baker, 39, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Martha Gabbard, 53, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense
• Kristin Deering, 40, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Gregory Strong, 39, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Kaylee Johnson, 19, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Troy Weidman, 49, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Frances Harris, 24, Richmond: strangulation, 2nd degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Mary Sawyer, 56, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
