Madison County Detention Center Recap: September 16 - 19, 2021

Sept. 16

•Christopher Still, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Trevor Smith, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); assault, 4th degree (minor injury); burglary, 2nd degree

• William Martin, 56, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Richard Lamb, Jr., 21, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• James McKinney, 45, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

Sept. 17

• Kenneth Couch, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Regina Bellamy, 45, not given:  serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear

• Christian Gomez, 20, Huntsville, Alabama:  no tail lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; tampering with physical evidence; possession of marijuana

• Stephen Dean, 32, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jeremy Gadd, 31, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; no registration receipt

• Jeffrey Farmer, 35, Richmond: failure to appear

• Rick Guillen, 62, Richmond:  possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jeremy Guillen, 34, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Ashley Fee, 21, Richmond:  failure to appear

Sept. 18

• Joshua Callahan, 33, Paint Lick:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

• Katelyn McCoy, 20, Falmouth:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Michael Turner, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Richard Lovell, 25, London:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Dorthy Abner, 19, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Tristan Raley, 38, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

Eric Beatty, 34, Lexington:  failure to appear; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; license to be in possession

• Michael Hafley, 44, Berea:  failure to appear

• Brandie Bishop, 32, Berea:  failure to appear (3 counts); escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device

Sept. 19

• Jeffery Anglin, 38, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Antoine Jackson, 31, Richmond:  wanton endangerment, 1st degree

• Tyler Woods, 26, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• George Barnett, 36, Clay:  probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts); failure to appear

• Chandler Layne, 25, Pine Top:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Stephen Dooley, 33, London:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

