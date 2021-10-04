Madison County Detention Center Recap: September 16 - 19, 2021

Sept. 16
•Christopher Still, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
• Trevor Smith, 26, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); assault, 4th degree (minor injury); burglary, 2nd degree
• William Martin, 56, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Richard Lamb, Jr., 21, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• James McKinney, 45, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
Sept. 17
• Kenneth Couch, 40, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Regina Bellamy, 45, not given: serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear
• Christian Gomez, 20, Huntsville, Alabama: no tail lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; tampering with physical evidence; possession of marijuana
• Stephen Dean, 32, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jeremy Gadd, 31, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; no registration receipt
• Jeffrey Farmer, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Rick Guillen, 62, Richmond: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jeremy Guillen, 34, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Ashley Fee, 21, Richmond: failure to appear
Sept. 18
• Joshua Callahan, 33, Paint Lick: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
• Katelyn McCoy, 20, Falmouth: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Michael Turner, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• Richard Lovell, 25, London: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Dorthy Abner, 19, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Tristan Raley, 38, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
Eric Beatty, 34, Lexington: failure to appear; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; license to be in possession
• Michael Hafley, 44, Berea: failure to appear
• Brandie Bishop, 32, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts); escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device
Sept. 19
• Jeffery Anglin, 38, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Antoine Jackson, 31, Richmond: wanton endangerment, 1st degree
• Tyler Woods, 26, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• George Barnett, 36, Clay: probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts); failure to appear
• Chandler Layne, 25, Pine Top: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Stephen Dooley, 33, London: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
