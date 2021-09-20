Madison County Detention Center recap: September 2 - 5, 2021

Sept. 2
• Penelope Powell, 45, Waco: failure to appear
• Tabitha Feltner, 23, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Christopher Pruitt, 45, West Van Lear: possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Amy Sebastian, 45, Irvine: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jesse Brinegar, 24, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Eugene Gardner, 34, Morehead: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jonathon Nelson, 54, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Amy Hawley, 59, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
Sept. 3
• Charles Kavanaugh, 33, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; strangulation, 1st degree
• Melissa Blevins, 62, Richmond: serving time
• Stephanie Lewis, 35, Lancaster: receiving stolen property greater that $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to appear (8 counts)
• Kelli Harris, 35, London: probation violation (for felony offense); bail jumping, 1st degree; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Samantha Markl, 34, Grand Junction, Michigan: serving time
• Kenneth Allison, 32, Berea: failure to appear
• Cody Northern, 22, Berea: manslaughter, 1st degree
• Savannah Northern, 23, Berea: manslaughter, 1st degree
• Robert Creech, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• David Delgrosso, 53, Berea: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; failure to appear
Sept. 4
• Fredrick Pierce, 45, LaFollett: serving parole violation warrant
• Conley McIntosh, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• Timothy Bartlett, 55, Irvine: failure to appear
• Miranda Damrell, 44, Berea: probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); failure to appear (2 counts)
Sept. 5
• Glenden Settles, 35, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Katrina Justice, 37, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Darrell Lawson, 41, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Anthony Deleon, 63, Richmond: failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense)
• Sjoero Olijhoek, 41, Quincy, Michigan: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Colton Callis, 24, Georgetown: failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st
• Jacob Bennett, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Robert Wiles, 49, Berea: assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence
