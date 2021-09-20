Madison County Detention Center recap: September 2 - 5, 2021

Sept. 2

• Penelope Powell, 45, Waco: failure to appear

• Tabitha Feltner, 23, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Christopher Pruitt, 45, West Van Lear:  possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st 

• Amy Sebastian, 45, Irvine:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Jesse Brinegar, 24, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Eugene Gardner, 34, Morehead:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jonathon Nelson, 54, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Amy Hawley, 59, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

 

Sept. 3

• Charles Kavanaugh, 33, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; strangulation, 1st degree

• Melissa Blevins, 62, Richmond:  serving time

• Stephanie Lewis, 35, Lancaster:  receiving stolen property greater that $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to appear (8 counts)

• Kelli Harris, 35, London:  probation violation (for felony offense); bail jumping, 1st degree; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Samantha Markl, 34, Grand Junction, Michigan:  serving time

• Kenneth Allison, 32, Berea:  failure to appear

• Cody Northern, 22, Berea:  manslaughter, 1st degree

• Savannah Northern, 23, Berea:  manslaughter, 1st degree

• Robert Creech, 37, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• David Delgrosso, 53, Berea:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; failure to appear

 

Sept. 4

• Fredrick Pierce, 45, LaFollett:  serving parole violation warrant

• Conley McIntosh, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Timothy Bartlett, 55, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Miranda Damrell, 44, Berea:  probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); failure to appear (2 counts)

 

Sept. 5

• Glenden Settles, 35, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Katrina Justice, 37, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Darrell Lawson, 41, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Anthony Deleon, 63, Richmond:  failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense)

• Sjoero Olijhoek, 41, Quincy, Michigan:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Colton Callis, 24, Georgetown:  failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st

• Jacob Bennett, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Robert Wiles, 49, Berea:  assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence

 

Tags

Recommended for you