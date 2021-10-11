Madison County Detention Center Recap: September 23 - 25, 2021

Sept. 23
• Sheila Myers, 38, Irvine: failure to appear
• Christopher Grant, 42, Berea: failure to appear
• Chelsea Stewart, 29, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 2nd degree
• Michael Eggleston, 47, not given: failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense); fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Bruce Rose, 59, McKee: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Karmit Banks, 39, Eastpointe, Michigan: careless driving; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 100 grams heroin); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer
• Shelby Carrier, 59, Nicholasville: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Pershing Smallwood, 50, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine)
Sept. 24
• Henry Stutz, 20, not given: failure to appear
• Jesse Dalton, 38, Berea: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Bradley Ashcraft, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• Dorthy Bower, 57, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Vontrell Shaw, 47, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Gregory Williams, 59, Richmond: speeding, 23 mph over limit; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea: burglary, 3rd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• James Middleton, 55, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Jacob Cain, 23, Berea: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Courtney Martin, 25, Paint Lick: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Phillip Cain, 43, not given: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Sept. 25
• Apryl Volk, 22, Berea: failure to appear
• Marvin Knuckles, 44, Berea: failure to appear
• Tara Bowling, 39, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury); criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Jeffery White, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Scott Shinkle, 48, North Bend, Ohio: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Cody Collins, 21, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Brian Hatcher, 38, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $1,000 but less than $10,000; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 3rd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.