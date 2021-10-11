Madison County Detention Center Recap: September 23 - 25, 2021

Sept. 23

• Sheila Myers, 38, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Christopher Grant, 42, Berea:  failure to appear

• Chelsea Stewart, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 2nd degree

• Michael Eggleston, 47, not given:  failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense); fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Bruce Rose, 59, McKee:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Karmit Banks, 39, Eastpointe, Michigan:  careless driving; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 100 grams heroin); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer

• Shelby Carrier, 59, Nicholasville:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Pershing Smallwood, 50, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine)

 

Sept. 24

• Henry Stutz, 20, not given:  failure to appear

• Jesse Dalton, 38, Berea:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Bradley Ashcraft, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Dorthy Bower, 57, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Vontrell Shaw, 47, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Gregory Williams, 59, Richmond:  speeding, 23 mph over limit; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea:  burglary, 3rd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• James Middleton, 55, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Jacob Cain, 23, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Courtney Martin, 25, Paint Lick:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Phillip Cain, 43, not given:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

 

Sept. 25

• Apryl Volk, 22, Berea:  failure to appear

• Marvin Knuckles, 44, Berea:  failure to appear

• Tara Bowling, 39, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury); criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Jeffery White, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Scott Shinkle, 48, North Bend, Ohio:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Cody Collins, 21, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Brian Hatcher, 38, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $1,000 but less than $10,000; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 3rd degree

