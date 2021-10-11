Madison County Detention Center Recap: September 26- 29

Sept. 26

• J Douglas Thomas, 31, Richmond:  criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 or under; strangulation, 1st degree

• Stephanie Maupin, 36, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• David Barnett, 34, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Danny Linville, 50, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Charles Potts, 18, Fishersville:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Rachael Bradford, 38, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Jordan Townsend, 30, Richmond:  harassment – physical contact – no injury; wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Joshua Townsend, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Mykela Caldwell, 24, McKee: operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .

08 – 1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possesses

• Gwendolyn Fowler, 31, Berea:  driving on a DUI suspended license -2nd offense; communication device violation, 1st offense

• Gage Jayne, 20, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Thomas Floyd, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Shannon Hawkins, 26, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Travis Ray, 30, Nottingham, Pennsylvania:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; failure to produce insurance card; leaving the scene of accident – failure to render aid or assistance; resisting arrest

 

Sept. 27

• Joseph Crowdus, Jr., 25, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belt

• Hakeem Moore, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Rachel Marcum, 41, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• James Gabbard, 44, Waco:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Briana Abney, 32, Lexington:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jamie Elkin, 44, Lexington:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Frances Harris, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ismael Arnold, 27, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Delnvie Abner, 59, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Robert Brown, 37, Crab Orchard:  receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Latoyia Childers, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Andreana Johnson, 44, Irvine:  execute warrant (for Federal agency)

• Candace Keith, 36, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Kimberly Hellard, 46, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); poriscription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Amy Short, 41, Waco:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

 

Sept. 28

• Jimmy Gadd, 41, Berea:  failure to appear

• Tammy Abner, 59, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order

• Rhonda Sosby, 39, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Michael Muse, 42, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Joshua Johnson, 35, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree

• Ashley Brown, 30, Crab Orchard:  failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• Carl Edwards, 45, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Justin Richardson, 32, Richmond:  escape, 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; fraudulent use of a credit card, $500 but less than $1,000

• John Hall, 40, Richmond:  serving parole violation

• Jackie Willis, 48, Olive Hill:  criminal mischief, 1st degree; flagrant non-support

• James Davis, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense)

• Darius Martin, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Johnny Meadows, Jr., 47, Berea:  failure to appear (4 counts); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Christopher Howard, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

Sept. 29

• Robert Jones, 55, Berea:  failure to appear

• Jeffery Anglin, .38, Berea:  public intoxication in a public place – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jessica Harris, 30, Irvine:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

