Madison County Detention Center Recap: September 26- 29

Sept. 26
• J Douglas Thomas, 31, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 or under; strangulation, 1st degree
• Stephanie Maupin, 36, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• David Barnett, 34, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Danny Linville, 50, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Charles Potts, 18, Fishersville: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Rachael Bradford, 38, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Jordan Townsend, 30, Richmond: harassment – physical contact – no injury; wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Joshua Townsend, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Mykela Caldwell, 24, McKee: operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .
08 – 1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possesses
• Gwendolyn Fowler, 31, Berea: driving on a DUI suspended license -2nd offense; communication device violation, 1st offense
• Gage Jayne, 20, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Thomas Floyd, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Shannon Hawkins, 26, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Travis Ray, 30, Nottingham, Pennsylvania: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; failure to produce insurance card; leaving the scene of accident – failure to render aid or assistance; resisting arrest
Sept. 27
• Joseph Crowdus, Jr., 25, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belt
• Hakeem Moore, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Rachel Marcum, 41, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• James Gabbard, 44, Waco: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Briana Abney, 32, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jamie Elkin, 44, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Frances Harris, 25, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ismael Arnold, 27, Lexington: failure to appear
• Delnvie Abner, 59, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Robert Brown, 37, Crab Orchard: receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Latoyia Childers, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Andreana Johnson, 44, Irvine: execute warrant (for Federal agency)
• Candace Keith, 36, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Kimberly Hellard, 46, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); poriscription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Amy Short, 41, Waco: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
Sept. 28
• Jimmy Gadd, 41, Berea: failure to appear
• Tammy Abner, 59, Richmond: contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order
• Rhonda Sosby, 39, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Michael Muse, 42, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Joshua Johnson, 35, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree
• Ashley Brown, 30, Crab Orchard: failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Carl Edwards, 45, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Justin Richardson, 32, Richmond: escape, 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; fraudulent use of a credit card, $500 but less than $1,000
• John Hall, 40, Richmond: serving parole violation
• Jackie Willis, 48, Olive Hill: criminal mischief, 1st degree; flagrant non-support
• James Davis, 51, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense)
• Darius Martin, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Johnny Meadows, Jr., 47, Berea: failure to appear (4 counts); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Christopher Howard, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
Sept. 29
• Robert Jones, 55, Berea: failure to appear
• Jeffery Anglin, .38, Berea: public intoxication in a public place – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jessica Harris, 30, Irvine: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
