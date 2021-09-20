Madison County Detention Center Recap: September 6 - 8, 2021

Sept. 6
• Billy Brown, 38, unspecified: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Brandon Hacker, 24, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); failure to appear (2 counts) serving parole violation warrant
• Franklin Byers, 22, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ricky Lady, 22, Berea: speeding 26 or greater mph over speed limit; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; disregarding stop sign; failure to wear seat belts
• Katelyn Gibson, 24, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Devante Solomon, 26, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st ; possession of marijuana
• James Foster, 20, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• James Renfro, 55, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree
• Albert Lear, 46, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Donald Pitts, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
Sept. 7
• Joshua White, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
• Candace Jones, 49, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Jacob Pearson, 26, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Earl Eads, 33, Berea: theft by unlawful taking, parts from vehicle, greater than $500 but under $1,000; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Christian Martin, 21, Berea: receiving stolen property (firearm)
• Daniel Damrell, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Adam Walker, 35, McKee: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 4th or greater offense; no registration plates
• David Wardlow, 38, Batavia, Ohio: failure to appear (2 counts)
• James Edwards, 38, Berea: failure to appear, no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; giving officer false identifying information (2 counts); theft of identity of another without consent )2 counts); serving parole violation warrant
• Aaron French, 43, Mt. Vernon, failure to appear
• Diana Shanks, 36, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Walter Hembree, 28, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Angie Abney, 42, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Wendell Parker, 49, Berea: failure to appear
• Treva Perales, 42, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Amanda May, 46, Campbellsville: failure to appear
• Jarred Woods, 26, Paris: rape, 1st degree
• Timothy Huggins, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
Sept. 8
• James Edwards, 38, Berea: failure to appear; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; giving officer false identifying information (2 counts); theft of identity of another without consent (2 counts); serving parole violation warrant
• Jacob Cain, 23, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Patricia Swanson, 45, Berea: failure to appear
• Nicki Nester, 42, Richmond: possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jesse Hunter, 39, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 2nd degree
• Jacob Carlson, 33, Nicholasville: wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Bryan Jones, 31, Richmond: escape, 2nd degree
• Lewis Corum, 62, Lexington: assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Angela Price, 57, Richmond: failure to appear
• Loran Wilson, 29, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Alexis Schalk, 20, Richmond: failure to appear
