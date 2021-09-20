Madison County Detention Center Recap: September 6 - 8, 2021

Sept. 6

• Billy Brown, 38, unspecified:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Brandon Hacker, 24, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); failure to appear (2 counts) serving parole violation warrant

• Franklin Byers, 22, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ricky Lady, 22, Berea:  speeding 26 or greater mph over speed limit; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; disregarding stop sign; failure to wear seat belts

• Katelyn Gibson, 24, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Devante Solomon, 26, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st ; possession of marijuana

• James Foster, 20, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• James Renfro, 55, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree

• Albert Lear, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Donald Pitts, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

Sept. 7

• Joshua White, 31, Richmond: failure to appear

• Candace Jones, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Jacob Pearson, 26, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Earl Eads, 33, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking, parts from vehicle, greater than $500 but under $1,000; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Christian Martin, 21, Berea:  receiving stolen property (firearm)

• Daniel Damrell, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Adam Walker, 35, McKee:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 4th or greater offense; no registration plates

• David Wardlow, 38, Batavia, Ohio:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• James Edwards, 38, Berea:  failure to appear, no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; giving officer false identifying information (2 counts); theft of identity of another without consent )2 counts); serving parole violation warrant

• Aaron French, 43, Mt. Vernon, failure to appear

• Diana Shanks, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Walter Hembree, 28, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Angie Abney, 42, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Wendell Parker, 49, Berea:  failure to appear

• Treva Perales, 42, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Amanda May, 46, Campbellsville:  failure to appear

• Jarred Woods, 26, Paris:  rape, 1st degree

• Timothy Huggins, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

Sept. 8

• Jacob Cain, 23, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Patricia Swanson, 45, Berea:  failure to appear

• Nicki Nester, 42, Richmond:  possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jesse Hunter, 39, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 2nd degree

• Jacob Carlson, 33, Nicholasville:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Bryan Jones, 31, Richmond:  escape, 2nd degree

• Lewis Corum, 62, Lexington:  assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Angela Price, 57, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Loran Wilson, 29, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Alexis Schalk, 20, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

