Madison County Detention Center (recap): September 9- 11, 2021

Sept. 9
• Charles Broughton, 26, Richmond: careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (aggravated circumstances)
• Choemae Bradley, 31, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Justin Spicer, 22, Richmond: failure to appear
• Brian Doty, 54, Berea: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• James DeBoard, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Bande Gilbert, 47, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Mike Hifner, 48, Richmond: failure to appear; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Misty Bowles, 43, Irvine: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating on a suspended operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• Brian Gentry, 33, McKee: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Joshua Cromer, 40, London, Kansas: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – 1st offense
• Bobby Willis, 56, Berea: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• Jessica Baker, 38, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
Sept. 10
• Amanda Hopkins, 42, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear
• Jarod Baker, 37, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (3 counts)
• Terry Anglin, 44, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jennifer Williams, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Zachary Stallard, 22, Frankfort: probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); serving bench warrant for court
• Jonathon Blasdell, 39, Berea: speeding 25 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; reckless driving; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st offense
• Christian Cameron, 18, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Sept. 11
• Bobbie Hall, 25, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Eddie Merida, 50, Berea: speeding 5 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; prescription-controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates)
• Donald Watts, 44, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• William Owen, 41, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Samuel Riddell, 55, Waco: wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• James Stone, 58, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• James McKinney, 45, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.