Madison County Detention Center (recap): September 9- 11, 2021

Sept. 9

• Charles Broughton, 26, Richmond:  careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (aggravated circumstances)

• Choemae Bradley, 31, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Justin Spicer, 22, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Brian Doty, 54, Berea:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• James DeBoard, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Bande Gilbert, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Mike Hifner, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Misty Bowles, 43, Irvine:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating on a suspended operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle

• Brian Gentry, 33, McKee:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Joshua Cromer, 40, London, Kansas:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – 1st offense

• Bobby Willis, 56, Berea:  possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Jessica Baker, 38, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

Sept. 10

• Amanda Hopkins, 42, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear

• Jarod Baker, 37, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (3 counts)

• Terry Anglin, 44, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jennifer Williams, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Zachary Stallard, 22, Frankfort:  probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); serving bench warrant for court

• Jonathon Blasdell, 39, Berea:  speeding 25 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; reckless driving; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st offense

• Christian Cameron, 18, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

Sept. 11

• Bobbie Hall, 25, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Eddie Merida, 50, Berea:  speeding 5 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; prescription-controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates)

• Donald Watts, 44, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• William Owen, 41, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Samuel Riddell, 55, Waco:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• James Stone, 58, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• James McKinney, 45, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

