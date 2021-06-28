Madison County Detention Center Recap: Week of June 14 - 16, 2021

June 14
• Shelby Wright, 22, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; failure to appear
• Jason Osborne, 38, Hager Hill, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Jerry Fryer, 39, Richmond: criminal mischief, 3rd degree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree – on foot (2 counts); menacing; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest
• Amanda Collins, 34, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle under $500; burglary, 3rd degree
• Mike Moren, 50, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt
• Amanda Chenault, 42, Lexington, KY: serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Thomas Jenkins, 33, Lexington, KY: serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Ernestine Gowdy, 38, Lexington, KY: probation violation (for felony offense
• Shonna Hager, 41, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Kyle Keffer, 30, North Branch, MI: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt
• Jessica Gilvin, 29, Winchester, KY: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Kristin Napier, 35, Berea: theft by deception – includes cold checks under $500; receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Jennifer Wherry, 47, Ball Ground, GA: speeding 17 mph over limit; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Brandie Bishop, 32, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• David Moore, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; assault 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree
• Kevin Simmons, 36, Paint Lick: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st
June 15
• Elliot Muncy, 31, Ravenna, KY: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Lindsey Robinson, 22, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Jessie Rodgers, 43, Versailles, KY: serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Dakota Baldwin, 24, Richmond: receiving stolen property under $500; fraudulent use of a credit card under $500 within a 6-month period
• Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jacqueline Hawvermale, 40, Lexington, KY: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Carlos Kelley, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• William Wilson, 45, Berea: failure to appear’
• Sherry Milsaps, 39, Flat Lick, KY: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts)
• Daniel Sparks, 41, Mt. Vernon, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000, illegal possession of a legend drug
• Joseph O’Brien, 68, Tampa, FL: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited
June 16
• James Rollins, 31, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Constance Owens, 39, McKee, KY: failure to appear
• Rebekah Moran, 44, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/posses
• Kenya Willis, 41, Richmond: probation violation for felony offense
• Brian Samples, 38, Irvine, KY: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st (aggravated circumstances); prescription container substance not in proper container – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug not specified; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 4th or greater offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Frances Harris, 24, Richmond: serving time
• Nicholas Davis, 31, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kaitlynn Hicks, 24, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Kayla Cornelison, 28, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
