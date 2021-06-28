Madison County Detention Center Recap: Week of June 14 - 16, 2021

June 14

• Shelby Wright, 22, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; failure to appear

• Jason Osborne, 38, Hager Hill, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Jerry Fryer, 39, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 3rd degree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree – on foot (2 counts); menacing; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest

• Amanda Collins, 34, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle under $500; burglary, 3rd degree

• Mike Moren, 50, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt

• Amanda Chenault, 42, Lexington, KY:  serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Thomas Jenkins, 33, Lexington, KY:  serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Ernestine Gowdy, 38, Lexington, KY:  probation violation (for felony offense

• Shonna Hager, 41, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Kyle Keffer, 30, North Branch, MI:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt

• Jessica Gilvin, 29, Winchester, KY:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Kristin Napier, 35, Berea:  theft by deception – includes cold checks under $500; receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Jennifer Wherry, 47, Ball Ground, GA:  speeding 17 mph over limit; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st

• Brandie Bishop, 32, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• David Moore, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; assault 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree

• Kevin Simmons, 36, Paint Lick:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st

June 15

• Elliot Muncy, 31, Ravenna, KY:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Lindsey Robinson, 22, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jessie Rodgers, 43, Versailles, KY:  serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Dakota Baldwin, 24, Richmond:  receiving stolen property under $500; fraudulent use of a credit card under $500 within a 6-month period

• Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jacqueline Hawvermale, 40, Lexington, KY:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Carlos Kelley, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• William Wilson, 45, Berea:  failure to appear’

• Sherry Milsaps, 39, Flat Lick, KY:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts)

• Daniel Sparks, 41, Mt. Vernon, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000, illegal possession of a legend drug

• Joseph O’Brien, 68, Tampa, FL:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited

June 16

• James Rollins, 31, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Constance Owens, 39, McKee, KY:  failure to appear

• Rebekah Moran, 44, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/posses

• Kenya Willis, 41, Richmond:  probation violation for felony offense

• Brian Samples, 38, Irvine, KY:  driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st (aggravated circumstances); prescription container substance not in proper container – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug not specified; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 4th or greater offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Frances Harris, 24, Richmond:  serving time

• Nicholas Davis, 31, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kaitlynn Hicks, 24, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Kayla Cornelison, 28, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

