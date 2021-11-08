Madison County Detention Center Recap: Week of October 24 - 27, 2021

Oct. 24
• Brendan Hill, 26, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Jamison Woods, 22, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Paul Bailey, 37, Richmond: parole violation (for felony offense)
• Mellisa Mason, 40, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear
• Mary Callahan, 42, Berea: failure to appear
• Phillip Lakes, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Nathaniel Christopher, 42, Berea: one headlight; license to be in possession; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a alcohol .08 – 1st; no operator’s – moped license
• Dakota Baldwin, 25, Richmond: failure to appear (4 counts); criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – contents from vehicle; possession of burglary tools; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal mischief – 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree
• Felicia Campbell, 38, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Oct. 25
• Kevin Caywood, 43, Lexington: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Kerri Wagers, 35, Berea: failure to appear
• Justice Gardner, 24, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; failure to appear
• Aaron Stinson, 37, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Earl Eades, 33, Berea: failure to appear; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Melissa Winn, 30, Berea: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Pershing Smallwood, 50, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (greater than 120 D.U. drug unspecified)
• Bradley Myers, 30, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting $500 but less than $1,000
Oct. 26
• Jamie Fleming, 46, Berea: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Kimberly Shaffer, 34, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Ricky Day. 23. Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; no operator’s-moped license
• Mariah Garcia, 24, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Shellye Perry, 63, Waco: hold for court
• Tyler Cates, 27, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Rebecca Fryer, 44, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
• Mark Delaney, 47, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Mark Jackson, 52, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Steven Napier, 38, Berea: disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Gerald Parker, 36, Richmond: probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
Oct. 27
• Ruth Stephens, 43, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Elizabeth Rothwell, 37, Lexington: burglary, 3rd degree; possession of burglary tools; failure to appear (4 counts)
• Chad Case, 45, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Kaitlynn Hicks, 24, Richmond: flagrant non-support
• Dakota Haste, 30, Somerset: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Michael Young, 41, Berea: failure to appear
• David Flynn, 26, Irvine: serving parole violation warrant
• Charles Deaton, 45, Jackson: serving time
• Christopher Smith, 31, Campton: serving time
• Scott Fox, 31, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear
• David Branson, 26, Hazard: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Ronnie Mullins, 42, Richmond: criminal mischief, 1st degree; disorderly conduct, 1st degree, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Jeffery Estes, 38, Irvine: assault, 4th degree, dating violence (minor injury)
• Kristopher Noble, 25, Paint Lick: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
