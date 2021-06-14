Madison County Detention Center RecapL May 27 - May 30, 2021

May 27
• Jeremiah Johnson33, Irvine, KY: failure to appear
• James Lear, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Stephen Parks, 24, Berea: parole violation – for technical offense
• Ryan Sowers, 36, Berea: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Emily Davenport, 23, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Paul Masters, 46, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Timothy Stanley, 29, Irvine, KY: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)
• Darrel Dawson, 42, Louisville, KY: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Andrea Daughdrill, 34, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Charity Roberson, 32, Hattiesburg, MS: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
May 28
• James Neal, 34, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense
• Jason Bowling, 44, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to produce insurance card
• Dustin Ivey, 32, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy possess; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Tony Poynter, 52, Richmond: assault 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)
• Deaaron Maney, 19, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)
• Mackey Mills, 34, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Noah Anderson, 23, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; driving without a license/negligence in accident; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Collin Dinatale, 28, Louisville, KY: failure to appear
• Christopher Flannery, 26, Crab Orchard, KY: failure to appear
• Daniel Griggs, 41, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 1st degree
• Brittany Roberts, 35, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
May 29
• Christopher Witt, 33, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Justino Beciez, 48, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Franky Wagers, 47, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Michael Wagers, 24, Berea: failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
• Abraham Polly, 62, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; no brake lights (passenger vehicle); failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
• Calvin King, 50, Hazard, KY: theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500
• Brandi Brewer, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Bradley Vernon, 50, Paducah, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense or greater offense(s)
May 30
• Justin Flannery, 27, Berea: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury); strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (child abuse)
• Michael Brooks, 44, Bypro, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st
• Jenifer Hayes, 44, Louisa, KY: failure to appear
• Phillip Duff, 46, Berea: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Larry Dunaway, 42, Richmond: receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
