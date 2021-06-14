Madison County Detention Center RecapL May 27 - May 30, 2021

May 27

 

• Jeremiah Johnson33, Irvine, KY:  failure to appear

• James Lear, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Stephen Parks, 24, Berea:  parole violation – for technical offense

• Ryan Sowers, 36, Berea:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Emily Davenport, 23, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Paul Masters, 46, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Timothy Stanley, 29, Irvine, KY:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)

• Darrel Dawson, 42, Louisville, KY:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Andrea Daughdrill, 34, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Charity Roberson, 32, Hattiesburg, MS:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

May 28

 

• James Neal, 34, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense

• Jason Bowling, 44, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to produce insurance card

• Dustin Ivey, 32, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy possess; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Tony Poynter, 52, Richmond:  assault 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)

• Deaaron Maney, 19, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)

• Mackey Mills, 34, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Noah Anderson, 23, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; driving without a license/negligence in accident; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Collin Dinatale, 28, Louisville, KY:  failure to appear

• Christopher Flannery, 26, Crab Orchard, KY:  failure to appear

• Daniel Griggs, 41, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 1st degree

• Brittany Roberts, 35, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

 

May 29

 

• Christopher Witt, 33, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Justino Beciez, 48, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Franky Wagers, 47, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Michael Wagers, 24, Berea:  failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation

• Abraham Polly, 62, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belts; no brake lights (passenger vehicle); failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation

• Calvin King, 50, Hazard, KY:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500

• Brandi Brewer, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Bradley Vernon, 50, Paducah, KY:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense or greater offense(s)

 

May 30

 

• Justin Flannery, 27, Berea:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury); strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (child abuse)

• Michael Brooks, 44, Bypro, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st 

• Jenifer Hayes, 44, Louisa, KY:  failure to appear

• Phillip Duff, 46, Berea:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Larry Dunaway, 42, Richmond:  receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you