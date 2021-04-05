Madison County Detention Center: Saturday, April 3, 2021

• Joshua Fugate, 25, Richmond, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Justin Brogdon, 26, Richmond, failure to appear
• Leslie Vanwinkle, 46, McKee, KY, disregarding stop sign, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, prescription cont. substance not proper container – 1st offense,
trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security 1st offense
• Kent Wilson, 49, Richmond, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Collin Smith, 28, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense – methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree – drug unspecified, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of synthetic drugs – 1st offense
• Kristin Deering, 40, Irvine, KY, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Walter Honeycut, 53, Barbourville, KY, theft by unlawful taking – all others under $500, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree – drug unspecified, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Charles Medlock, 56, McKee, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts), no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to wear seat belts, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, failure to produce insurance card, improper equipment, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, improper use of basic registration plate
• Melanie Foley, 29, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render assistance
