Madison County Detention Center: Saturday, June 5, 2021

• Chayce Birchfield, 28, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st (aggravated circumstances); no operator’s - moped license; failure to appear
• Henry Haling, 32, Orlando, KY: one headlight; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Becky Calhoun, 43, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Heather Haysley, 42, Louisville, KY: receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, disregarding stop sign, failure to or improper signal, reckless driving, speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; wanton endangerment -1st degree; license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belts; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)
• Kymberly Downs, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kaye Bullen, 31, Richmond: theft of identity of another without consent
• Tibor Bocska, 35, Sandgap, KY: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Stanley Harrison, 36, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Dwight Barry, 32, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Mary Strange, 32, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; license to be in possession
• Michael Durham, 34, Berea: failure to appear
• Zachary Webb, 39, Harrodsburg, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; reckless driving
