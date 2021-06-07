Madison County Detention Center: Saturday, June 5, 2021

• Chayce Birchfield, 28, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st (aggravated circumstances); no operator’s - moped license; failure to appear

• Henry Haling, 32, Orlando, KY:  one headlight; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Becky Calhoun, 43, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Heather Haysley, 42, Louisville, KY:  receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, disregarding stop sign, failure to or improper signal, reckless driving, speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; wanton endangerment -1st degree; license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belts; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)

• Kymberly Downs, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kaye Bullen, 31, Richmond:  theft of identity of another without consent

• Tibor Bocska, 35, Sandgap, KY:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Stanley Harrison, 36, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Dwight Barry, 32, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Mary Strange, 32, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; license to be in possession

• Michael Durham, 34, Berea:  failure to appear

• Zachary Webb, 39, Harrodsburg, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; reckless driving

