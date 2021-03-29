Madison County Detention Center: Saturday, March 27, 2021

• Phillip Cain, 43, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Tina Sallee, 45, Lexington, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Zachary Penwell, 40, Lawrenceburg, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jordan Swinney, 24, Berea, probation violation for felony offense, failure to appear
• Brian Byrd, 45, Manchester, KY operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Jesse Riddell, 51, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• James McKinney, 44, Richmond, wanton endangerment 1st degree (2 counts), public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
