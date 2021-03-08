Madison County Detention Center Saturday, March 6, 2021

• Christopher Anthony, 22, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offenses, theft by unlawful taking or disposition contents from a vehicle under $500, disorderly conduct 2nd degree

• Heather Bush, 28, Nicholasville, KY, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, probation violation for felony offense

• Bobbie Smith, 35, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), criminal mischief 2nd degree

• Steve Prater, 22, Berea, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense

• Randall Watkins, 52, Richmond, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor offense

• Lonnie Grindstaff, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 1 1st, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited

• Jermaine Simpson, 30, Berea, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you