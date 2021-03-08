Madison County Detention Center Saturday, March 6, 2021

• Christopher Anthony, 22, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offenses, theft by unlawful taking or disposition contents from a vehicle under $500, disorderly conduct 2nd degree
• Heather Bush, 28, Nicholasville, KY, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, probation violation for felony offense
• Bobbie Smith, 35, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), criminal mischief 2nd degree
• Steve Prater, 22, Berea, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense
• Randall Watkins, 52, Richmond, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor offense
• Lonnie Grindstaff, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 1 1st, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited
• Jermaine Simpson, 30, Berea, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor
