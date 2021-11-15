Madison County Detention Center: Saturday, November 13, 2021

• Lauren E. Jackson, 20, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Kayla Renee’ Horn, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• William O. Jones, 50, Richmond:  menacing; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts) ; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (on foot); no operator’s – moped license; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; harassing communications

• Amanda Hornsby, 32, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel, slander, resistance to order

• Gabrielle N. Bailey, 28, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel, slander, resistance to order

• Jerry D. Barron, 34, Orlando:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Megan Oliver, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Fred Wayne Young, 27, Irvine: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 2nd offense; no registration plates

• Nancy Kaye Damrell, 45, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Michelle Kay Cornett, 38, Irvine”. Failure to appear; promoting contraband – 2nd degree; possession of marijuana

• Frank Milanesi ,80, assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Brittany Vasquez, 34, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Matthew Lewis, 21, Richmond:  criminal mischief – 1st degree; contempt of court, libel, slander, resistance to order

