Madison County Detention Center: Saturday, November 13, 2021

• Lauren E. Jackson, 20, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Kayla Renee’ Horn, 33, Richmond: failure to appear; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• William O. Jones, 50, Richmond: menacing; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts) ; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (on foot); no operator’s – moped license; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; harassing communications
• Amanda Hornsby, 32, Richmond: contempt of court, libel, slander, resistance to order
• Gabrielle N. Bailey, 28, Richmond: contempt of court, libel, slander, resistance to order
• Jerry D. Barron, 34, Orlando: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Megan Oliver, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Fred Wayne Young, 27, Irvine: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 2nd offense; no registration plates
• Nancy Kaye Damrell, 45, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Michelle Kay Cornett, 38, Irvine”. Failure to appear; promoting contraband – 2nd degree; possession of marijuana
• Frank Milanesi ,80, assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Brittany Vasquez, 34, Lexington: failure to appear
• Matthew Lewis, 21, Richmond: criminal mischief – 1st degree; contempt of court, libel, slander, resistance to order
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.