Madison County Detention Center: Saturday, October 16, 2021

• James Linville, 50, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Greg Watkins, 41, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .078 -1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Cayce Christopher, 46, Winchester: menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; criminal mischief – 3rd degree; resisting arrest; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Ashley Evans, 33, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
• Robert Adams, 34, Paint Lick: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Kent Cooke, 44, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• William Collett, 68, Stanford: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
• Randy Riley, 70, Richmond: criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree
