Madison County Detention Center: Saturday, October 2, 2021

• Travis Donahue, 20, Irvine: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Braxton Edge, 23, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)
• Brett Davidson, 26, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Cyndia Stumph, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Bradley Leff, 18, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Jason Abney, 45, Berea: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• James Elkins, 25, Waco: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 2nd; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle prohibited
• Gavin Lynch, 24, Bennettsville, South Carolina: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
