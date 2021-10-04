Madison County Detention Center: Saturday, October 2, 2021

• Travis Donahue, 20, Irvine:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Braxton Edge, 23, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)

• Brett Davidson, 26, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Cyndia Stumph, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Bradley Leff, 18, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Jason Abney, 45, Berea:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• James Elkins, 25, Waco:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 2nd; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle prohibited

• Gavin Lynch, 24, Bennettsville, South Carolina:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

