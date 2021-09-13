Madison County Detention Center: Saturday, September 11, 2021

• Bobbie Hall, 25, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Eddie Merida, 50, Berea: speeding 5 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; prescription-controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates)
• Donald Watts, 44, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• William Owen, 41, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Samuel Riddell, 55, Waco: wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• James Stone, 58, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• James McKinney, 45, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
