• Joshua Callahan, 33, Paint Lick: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
• Katelyn McCoy, 20, Falmouth: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Michael Turner, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• Richard Lovell, 25, London: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Dorthy Abner, 19, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Tristan Raley, 38, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
Eric Beatty, 34, Lexington: failure to appear; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; license to be in possession
• Michael Hafley, 44, Berea: failure to appear
• Brandie Bishop, 32, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts); escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Jeffery Anglin, 38, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Antoine Jackson, 31, Richmond: wanton endangerment, 1st degree
• Tyler Woods, 26, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• George Barnett, 36, Clay: probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts); failure to appear
• Chandler Layne, 25, Pine Top: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Stephen Dooley, 33, London: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
