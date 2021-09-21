Madison County Detention Center: Saturday, September 18, 2021

• Joshua Callahan, 33, Paint Lick:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

• Katelyn McCoy, 20, Falmouth:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Michael Turner, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Richard Lovell, 25, London:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Dorthy Abner, 19, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Tristan Raley, 38, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

Eric Beatty, 34, Lexington:  failure to appear; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; license to be in possession

• Michael Hafley, 44, Berea:  failure to appear

• Brandie Bishop, 32, Berea:  failure to appear (3 counts); escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device

• Jeffery Anglin, 38, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Antoine Jackson, 31, Richmond:  wanton endangerment, 1st degree

• Tyler Woods, 26, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• George Barnett, 36, Clay:  probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts); failure to appear

• Chandler Layne, 25, Pine Top:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Stephen Dooley, 33, London:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

Tags

Recommended for you