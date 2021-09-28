Madison County Detention Center: Saturday, September 25, 2021

• Apryl Volk, 22, Berea:  failure to appear

• Marvin Knuckles, 44, Berea:  failure to appear

• Tara Bowling, 39, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury); criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Jeffery White, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Scott Shinkle, 48, North Bend, Ohio:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Cody Collins, 21, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Brian Hatcher, 38, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $1,000 but less than $10,000; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 3rd degree

