Madison County Detention Center: Saturday, September 25, 2021

• Apryl Volk, 22, Berea: failure to appear
• Marvin Knuckles, 44, Berea: failure to appear
• Tara Bowling, 39, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury); criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Jeffery White, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Scott Shinkle, 48, North Bend, Ohio: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Cody Collins, 21, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Brian Hatcher, 38, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $1,000 but less than $10,000; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 3rd degree
