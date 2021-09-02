Madison County Detention Center: September 1, 2021

• David Madden, 65, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Jessica Coffey, 38, Berea: failure to appear
• Robert Wilbur, 40, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; failure to wear seatbelts; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree; speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; reckless driving; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to appear; burglary, 3rd degree
• Jason Gray, 43, Dayton, Ohio: hold for court
• William Sowder, 20, Berea: no registration plates; no registration receipt; license to be in possession; no operators – moped license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on a suspended or revoked operators’ license; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; failure to appear
• Wiley Burns, 73, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Carl Bowser, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
