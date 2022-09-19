Madison County Detention Center: September 1-3, 2022

Sept. 1
• Tyler J. Vince, 27, Lexington: wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Christopher Hutsell, 24, Lexington: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); failure to appear
• Michael Kent Cornett, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• John Goodlett, 50, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brian Shaffer, 39, not given: serving bench warrant for court
• Michael S. Bishop, 26, Irvine: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -buy/possess
• Billy R. Gadd, II, 32, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Rachel M. Gibson, 40, Paint Lick: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Michael Ryan Jones, 41, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of synthetic drugs – 1st offense
• Robert McWhorter, 40, not given: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Luke D. Gabbard, 18, McKee: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Kally L. Wilson, 20, Lexington: resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
Sept. 2
• Steven McKinney, 28, Richmond: criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Carlos B. Kelley, 53, McKee: destruction of a VIN number; receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to appear
• Patricia Brown Abney, 60, Richmond: failure to illuminate head lamps; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); resisting arrest; permitting unlicensed operator to operate motor vehicle
• Joshua A. Wombles, 26, Richmond: parole violation (for technical offense)
• Korey James Johnson, 33, McKee: failure to appear
• Justin Hulett, 29, Lexington: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years of age or younger; endangering the welfare of a minor; wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• James A. Liddil, 50, Hyden: probation violation (for technical violation) – 2 counts
• James Hines, 55, Gilpin: serving time
• Christopher S. Schubert, 39, Dunnville: serving time
• Michael Abell, 56, Dunnville: serving time
• Jamie Lawson, 43, Somerset: serving time
• Mark Galloway, 28, Liberty: serving time; failure to appear
• Mark A. Roy, 56, Liberty: serving time
• Tyler Huston Adams, 33, Berea: serving weekends
• Herman V. Isaacs, 52, McKee: serving time
• Donald Corey Pierce, 31, Richmond: serving weekends
Sept. 3
• Savion Middleton, 20, Richmond: failure to illuminate head lamps; reckless driving’ wanton endangerment, 1st degree; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)
• Joshua T. Renner, 37, Orlando: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• William Stiltner, 41, Sandgap: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; driving on DUI suspended license -1st offense (aggravated circumstances); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; failure to appear
• Billy Joe Estes, 32, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear
• Jennifer L. Rice, 39, Richmond: assault, 1st degree – domestic violence
• Stacy Shannon Winkler, 29, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, 3rd degree (police officer or probation officer); menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; resisting arrest
• Danielle M. Hayes, 47, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
