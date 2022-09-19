Madison County Detention Center: September 1-3, 2022

Sept. 1

• Tyler J. Vince, 27, Lexington:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Christopher Hutsell, 24, Lexington:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); failure to appear

• Michael Kent Cornett, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

• John Goodlett, 50, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Brian Shaffer, 39, not given:  serving bench warrant for court

• Michael S. Bishop, 26, Irvine:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -buy/possess

• Billy R. Gadd, II, 32, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Rachel M. Gibson, 40, Paint Lick:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Michael Ryan Jones, 41, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of synthetic drugs – 1st offense

• Robert McWhorter, 40, not given:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Luke D. Gabbard, 18, McKee: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Kally L. Wilson, 20, Lexington:  resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

 

Sept. 2

• Steven McKinney, 28, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Carlos B. Kelley, 53, McKee:  destruction of a VIN number; receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to appear

• Patricia Brown Abney, 60, Richmond:  failure to illuminate head lamps; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); resisting arrest; permitting unlicensed operator to operate motor vehicle

• Joshua A. Wombles, 26, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical offense)

• Korey James Johnson, 33, McKee:  failure to appear

• Justin Hulett, 29, Lexington:  criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years of age or younger; endangering the welfare of a minor; wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• James A. Liddil, 50, Hyden:  probation violation (for technical violation) – 2 counts

• James Hines, 55, Gilpin:  serving time

• Christopher S. Schubert, 39, Dunnville:  serving time

• Michael Abell, 56, Dunnville:  serving time

• Jamie Lawson, 43, Somerset:  serving time

• Mark Galloway, 28, Liberty:  serving time; failure to appear

• Mark A. Roy, 56, Liberty:  serving time

• Tyler Huston Adams, 33, Berea: serving weekends

• Herman V. Isaacs, 52, McKee:  serving time

• Donald Corey Pierce, 31, Richmond:  serving weekends

 

Sept. 3

• Savion Middleton, 20, Richmond:  failure to illuminate head lamps; reckless driving’ wanton endangerment, 1st degree; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)

• Joshua T. Renner, 37, Orlando:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• William Stiltner, 41, Sandgap:   possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; driving on DUI suspended license -1st offense (aggravated circumstances); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; failure to appear

• Billy Joe Estes, 32, Irvine:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear

• Jennifer L. Rice, 39, Richmond:  assault, 1st degree – domestic violence

• Stacy Shannon Winkler, 29, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, 3rd degree (police officer or probation officer); menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; resisting arrest

• Danielle M. Hayes, 47, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

Recommended for you