Sept 11
• Brentley Carpenter, 35, McKee, theft by unlawful taking or shoplifting under $500
• Coleman Gibbs, 41, Richmond, assault
• Arthur Gilbert, 57, Richmond, traffic in controlled substance (heroin), receiving stolen property under $10,000, obscuring the identity of a machine $500<$10,000
• Zachary Harold, 27, Crab Orchard, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor) (two counts)
• Johnathan Hernandez, 27, Richmond, failure to appear
• William McFarland, 44, Richmond, failure to appear (two counts) possession of controlled substance (heroin), promoting contraband
• Whitney Muncy, 27, Richmond, failure to appear-citation for misdemeanor (three counts)
• Gregory Sizemore, 33, McKee, traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in marijuana, traffic in controlled substance (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine), failure to wear seat belts, no operators-moped license, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Alexandria Smith, 33, Richmond, theft by failure to make required disposition of property $500<$10,000
• Lucy Smith, 30, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (three counts)
• Jeri Sneed, 33, Richmond, fraudulent use of credit card $500<$10,000, persistent felony offender
• Brianna Turner, 25, McKee, traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in marijuana, traffic in controlled substance (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine), failure to appear (four counts)
Sept 12
• Melissa Bryant, 41, Richmond, unlawful transaction w/ minor, endangering the welfare of a minor
• Stephen Gibbs, 54, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Kimberly Hellard, 45, Richmond, assault, unlawful imprisonment
• Jacquess Hobbs, 22, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000
• Daniel Ray, 61, Waco, alcohol intoxication in a public place
Sept 13
•Chad Abner, 31, Barbourville, speeding 14 MPH over limit, possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence- substance
• Justin Banks, 20, Richmond, burglary
• Ralph Carpenter, 41, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
• Jeffery Cope, 19, Richmond, burglary
• William Flannery, 33, McKee, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor (two counts)
• Kasey Gullette, 24, Richmond, failure to appear (three counts)
• David Stinnett, 45, McKee, driving on DUI suspended license, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Nancy Stinnett, 34, McKee, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)
• Kelly Watson, 43, Lexington, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
• Kenneth Wise, 37, Richmond, serving time
Sept 14
• Tami Cain, 45, Berea, failure to appear
• Beverly Combs, 45, Berea, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), failure to or improper signal
• Shannon Durham, 38, Berea, failure to appear
• Fonnie Horn, 35, Richmond, parole violation (for felony offense), giving officer false identifying information, traffic in controlled substance (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine), traffic in controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Anthony Horn, 43, Berea, assault
• Darrell Jackson, 57, Richmond, possession of handgun by convicted felon, traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, traffic in controlled substance (<20 D.U. drug unspecified)
• Brandy Johnson, 27, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Joseph Maghan, 26, Nicholasville, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor
• Jackie McGuire, 42, Richmond, terroristic threatening
• Scott Ramsey, 46, Berea, failure to appear-citation for misdemeanor (two counts)
• Jose Rodriguez, 24, Richmond, operating on suspended or revoked operating license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
• Alan Thomas, 41, Paducah, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
Sept 15
• Dwight Berry, 31, Richmond, probation violation
• Adam Caldwell, 32, Richmond, assault 2nd degree, strangulation 1st degree
• Richard Gore, 60, Hickory, North Carolina, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, C.D.L. under the influence
• Leeanne Grant, 66, Richmond, trafficking in synthetic drugs 1st offense
• Eric Hampton, 32, McKee, public intoxication
• Casey Hensley, 32, Richmond, probation violation (felony offense)
• James Rollins, 30, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant
• Patricia Keith, 48, Richmond, assault 4th degree, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense
• Paul Lainhart Jr, 41, Richmond, contempt of court/libel/slander resistance to order
• Anthony Lizer, 46, Richmond, assault 4th degree domestic violence minor injury
• Bobby Scroggins, 29, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance
Sept 16
• Shawn Hearn, 48, Richmond, probation violation for felony offense
• Paul True, 28, Richmond, tampering with physical evidence, fugitive from another state – warrant required, probation violation for technical violation
• Jonathan Sparks, 37, Berea, careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance 1st offense methamphetamines, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree opiates
• Chasity Ray, 28, Berea, cultivating in marijuana 5 plants or more
• Brittney Cain, 26, Richmond, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), wanton endangerment 1st degree
Sept 17
• Cardaryl Massey, 28, Detroit Michigan, fugitive from another state warrant required
• Darius Motton, 34, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense
• Preston Hardy, 31, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant
• Chelsea Dulovic, 38, Harrodsburg, KY, serving parole violation warrant
• Dwight Berry, 31, Richmond, probation violation for technical violation
