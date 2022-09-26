Madison County Detention Center: September 12 - 14, 2022

Sept. 12

• Devin Fields, 30, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Gerema Sasser, 32, Richmond:  possession of marijuana; bail jumping, 1st degree

• Tiffany Holt, 30, McKee:  contempt of court, child support

• Darrell Lawson, 42, Berea:  failure to appear

• Michael Glorioso, 31, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Derrick Hurt, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08- 1st (aggravated circumstances); assault, 1st degree; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seat belts

• Michael William Hafley, 45, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kyle Lewis, 38, Cambridge City, Indiana:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Sept. 13

• Larry D. Gray, 35, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Harold E. Gilbert, 55, not given:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; fraudulent use of a credit card, $500 but less than $1,000; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine

• Brandon Ray McElroy, 46, Bowling Green:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Lydia Gipson, 37, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Raymond L. Kidd, 38, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Stephanie Bell, 34, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical offense)

• Shawn Lee Holt, 34, London:  hold for court

• Jesse Lee Rodgers, 44, Georgetown:  hold for court

• Linda Nicole Gadd, 32, Mt. Vernon:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Timothy Powell, 48, Irvine:  hold for court

• James Mason Spicer, 23, Richmond:  burglary – 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st

• Jennifer L. Money, 48, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Errich Shane Schmidt, 32, Waco:  hold for court

• William Hofstetter, 33, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (child abuse)

• Zachary Potter, 23, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

• Jeremy L. Stivers, 33, Kevil:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; menacing; resisting arrest

• Logan Shane Reed, 33, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Justin D. Conner, 19, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Sept. 14

• Thalia Rudie, 28, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Taylor Scrivner, 32, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Michael L. Cheeks, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Emily N. Baker, 39, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; giving officer false identifying information; failure to apper

• Dana Ammons, 39, Harrodsburg:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to. Order

• Joseph D. Murphy, 27, Richmond:  violation of an IPO; strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Miranda L. Stokley, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Britini Liske, 30, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st

• James E. Hicks, 45, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine)

• Shawn Venoy Callicoat, 38, Corbin:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense

• John Alexander Kuhn, 38, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order

• Harley G. Davidson, 21, McKee:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Amanda Brewer, 38, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Thomas E. Fritz, 65, Berea:  burglary, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, include cold checks, $500 but less than $1,000

• Delvar Isaacs, 49, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Thomas Dawes, 22, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

