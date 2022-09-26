Madison County Detention Center: September 12 - 14, 2022

Sept. 12
• Devin Fields, 30, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Gerema Sasser, 32, Richmond: possession of marijuana; bail jumping, 1st degree
• Tiffany Holt, 30, McKee: contempt of court, child support
• Darrell Lawson, 42, Berea: failure to appear
• Michael Glorioso, 31, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Derrick Hurt, 47, Richmond: failure to appear; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08- 1st (aggravated circumstances); assault, 1st degree; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seat belts
• Michael William Hafley, 45, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kyle Lewis, 38, Cambridge City, Indiana: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Sept. 13
• Larry D. Gray, 35, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Harold E. Gilbert, 55, not given: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; fraudulent use of a credit card, $500 but less than $1,000; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine
• Brandon Ray McElroy, 46, Bowling Green: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Lydia Gipson, 37, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Raymond L. Kidd, 38, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Stephanie Bell, 34, Richmond: parole violation (for technical offense)
• Shawn Lee Holt, 34, London: hold for court
• Jesse Lee Rodgers, 44, Georgetown: hold for court
• Linda Nicole Gadd, 32, Mt. Vernon: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Timothy Powell, 48, Irvine: hold for court
• James Mason Spicer, 23, Richmond: burglary – 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st
• Jennifer L. Money, 48, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Errich Shane Schmidt, 32, Waco: hold for court
• William Hofstetter, 33, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (child abuse)
• Zachary Potter, 23, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
• Jeremy L. Stivers, 33, Kevil: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; menacing; resisting arrest
• Logan Shane Reed, 33, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Justin D. Conner, 19, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Sept. 14
• Thalia Rudie, 28, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Taylor Scrivner, 32, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Michael L. Cheeks, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
• Emily N. Baker, 39, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; giving officer false identifying information; failure to apper
• Dana Ammons, 39, Harrodsburg: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to. Order
• Joseph D. Murphy, 27, Richmond: violation of an IPO; strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Miranda L. Stokley, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
• Britini Liske, 30, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st
• James E. Hicks, 45, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine)
• Shawn Venoy Callicoat, 38, Corbin: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense
• John Alexander Kuhn, 38, Richmond: contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order
• Harley G. Davidson, 21, McKee: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Amanda Brewer, 38, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Thomas E. Fritz, 65, Berea: burglary, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, include cold checks, $500 but less than $1,000
• Delvar Isaacs, 49, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Thomas Dawes, 22, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
