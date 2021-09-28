Madison County Detention Center: September 26, 2021

• J Douglas Thomas, 31, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 or under; strangulation, 1st degree
• Stephanie Maupin, 36, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• David Barnett, 34, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Danny Linville, 50, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Charles Potts, 18, Fishersville: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Rachael Bradford, 38, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Jordan Townsend, 30, Richmond: harassment – physical contact – no injury; wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Joshua Townsend, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Mykela Caldwell, 24, McKee: operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .
08 – 1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possesses
• Gwendolyn Fowler, 31, Berea: driving on a DUI suspended license -2nd offense; communication device violation, 1st offense
• Gage Jayne, 20, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Thomas Floyd, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Shannon Hawkins, 26, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Travis Ray, 30, Nottingham, Pennsylvania: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; failure to produce insurance card; leaving the scene of accident – failure to render aid or assistance; resisting arrest
