Madison County Detention Center: September 26, 2021

• J Douglas Thomas, 31, Richmond:  criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 or under; strangulation, 1st degree

• Stephanie Maupin, 36, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• David Barnett, 34, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Danny Linville, 50, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Charles Potts, 18, Fishersville:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Rachael Bradford, 38, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Jordan Townsend, 30, Richmond:  harassment – physical contact – no injury; wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Joshua Townsend, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Mykela Caldwell, 24, McKee: operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .

08 – 1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possesses

• Gwendolyn Fowler, 31, Berea:  driving on a DUI suspended license -2nd offense; communication device violation, 1st offense

• Gage Jayne, 20, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Thomas Floyd, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Shannon Hawkins, 26, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Travis Ray, 30, Nottingham, Pennsylvania:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; failure to produce insurance card; leaving the scene of accident – failure to render aid or assistance; resisting arrest

