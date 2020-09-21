Sept. 4
• Tammie Abner, 58, Berea, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Jarod Baker, 36, Richmond, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief
• Brentley Carpenter, 35, McKee, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Jessica Davenport, 43, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Tara Garner, 34, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Shannon Hardy, 35, Richmond, receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Steven Henry, 38, Irvine, serving parole violation warrant, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, theft of identity of another w/o consent
• Cassandra Hill, 33, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jacob Kerr, 20, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest
• Jessica Kindcaid, 34, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of controlled substance (heroin)
• Matthew King, 35, Irvine, receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Jeffery Lamb, 23, Berea, serving parole violation warrant
• Crystal Siva, 25, Berea, failure to appear (three counts)
• Americus Sizemore, 18, Richmond, assault
• Kelly Smith, 45, Lexington, failure to appear
• Lucy Smith, 30, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (three counts)
• Tabitha Stepp, 37, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense) (three counts)
• Jerry Stone, 53, Irvine, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Aaron Walls, 22, Harrodsburg, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of marijuana
Sept. 5
• Logan Biggs, 20, Beattyville, assault
• Kaylyn Cheeks, 22, Richmond, burglary
• Buddy Feltner, 46, Richmond, robbery, wanton endangerment, assault, resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in public place, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening
• Rebecca Hamblin, 26, Berea, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest
• Delvar Isaacs, 47, Richmond, robbery, alcohol intoxication in a public place, menacing, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, failure to appear
• Tyrez McCoy, 25, Richmond, assault (two counts), burglary
• Tosha Miller, 35, Houston TX, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (three counts), possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
• Rebecca Patson, 32, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant
• Aaron Stinson, 36, Richmond, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
Sept. 6
• Adreion Brown, 22, Cincinnati OH, fugitive from another state- warrant required
• Jeremy Cain, 41, Richmond, receiving stolen property under $10,000, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security
• Ronald Carpenter, 54, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Sydney Coffey, 30, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify address change to det. of trans.
• Christopher Combs, 35, Richmond, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Patricia Lester, 52, Richmond, assault
• Karen Smith, 52, Richmond, assault, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Irving Whicker, 78, Waco, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
Sept. 7
• Jamaru Clay, 18, Richmond, traffic in marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, failure to appear
• Brian Durham, 32, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Jeremy Felty, 42, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Amos Gapp, 28, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
• Jacob Jones, 21, Richmond, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• James Kirby, 44, Berea, criminal possession of forged instrument
• Dylan O’Donnell, 24, Richmond, failure to produce insurance card, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
• Andrea Patterson, 28, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Nickolaus Slone, 42, Richmond, wanton endangerment
Sept. 8
• Ian Bugh, 37, Hermitage TN, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, possession of marijuana
• Dillard Cotton, 60, Mt Vernon, traffic in controlled substance (drug unspecified), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, failure to produce insurance card
• Glenn Fraley, 45, Richmond, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, fraud use of credit card $500 w/ 6 month period
• Chelsey Geiger, 26, Waco, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), failure to appear
• Heather Hensley, 39, failure to or improper signal, careless driving, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (heroin), promoting contraband
• Kaitlyn Hicks, 26, Lancaster, failure to wear seatbelts, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine, buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Joshua Holden, 38, Waco, serving parole violation warrant
• Sheila Patterson, 52, Richmond, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, fraud se of credit card under $500 w/6 month period
• Ashley Patterson, 23, Richmond, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, fraud use of cred card under $500 w/ 6 month period, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Stephan Short, 35, Richmond, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor
• Kimberly Whittington, 43, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
Sept. 9
• Tamara Buttry, 40, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Shawn Hearn, 48, Richmond, possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Victor Jackson, 33, Richmond, failure to appear
Timothy McKinney, 32, Louisville, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of handgun by convicted felon, traffic in controlled substance (> or = 2GMS methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender
• Robert Sabousky, 43, Oil City PA, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol) (two counts), disorderly conduct
• Geneieann Wagoner, 44, Clay City, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor (two counts), traffic in controlled substance (< or = 2GMS methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)
• Resa Willis, 36, Milwaukee WI, fugitive from another state- warrant required
Sept. 10
• Michael Cornett, 32, Irvine, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Michael Davidson, 33, Irvine, non-payment of court, costs, fees or fines
• Lee Early, 49, Harrodsburg, non-payment of court, costs, fees or fines
• Kiri Estes, 30, Richmond, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence
• Derrick Jenkins, 29, Detroit MI, strangulation, assault, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (heroin), promoting contraband, intimidating a participant in the legal process
• Derek Lefler, 35, Berea, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Vanessa Poynter, 32, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Tarcia Richardson, 51, Irvine, non-payment of court, costs, fees or fines
• Randall Wiseman, 48, Irvine, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
