Berea jail tracker

Sept. 4

• Tammie Abner, 58, Berea, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia

• Jarod Baker, 36, Richmond, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief

• Brentley Carpenter, 35, McKee, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

• Jessica Davenport, 43, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

• Tara Garner, 34, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buy/possess drug paraphernalia

• Shannon Hardy, 35, Richmond, receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Steven Henry, 38, Irvine, serving parole violation warrant, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, theft of identity of another w/o consent

• Cassandra Hill, 33, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jacob Kerr, 20, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest

• Jessica Kindcaid, 34, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of controlled substance (heroin)

• Matthew King, 35, Irvine, receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Jeffery Lamb, 23, Berea, serving parole violation warrant

• Crystal Siva, 25, Berea, failure to appear (three counts)

• Americus Sizemore, 18, Richmond, assault

• Kelly Smith, 45, Lexington, failure to appear

• Lucy Smith, 30, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (three counts)

• Tabitha Stepp, 37, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense) (three counts)

• Jerry Stone, 53, Irvine, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

• Aaron Walls, 22, Harrodsburg, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of marijuana

Sept. 5

• Logan Biggs, 20, Beattyville, assault

• Kaylyn Cheeks, 22, Richmond, burglary

• Buddy Feltner, 46, Richmond, robbery, wanton endangerment, assault, resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in public place, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening

• Rebecca Hamblin, 26, Berea, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest

• Delvar Isaacs, 47, Richmond, robbery, alcohol intoxication in a public place, menacing, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, failure to appear

• Tyrez McCoy, 25, Richmond, assault (two counts), burglary

• Tosha Miller, 35, Houston TX, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (three counts), possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more

• Rebecca Patson, 32, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant

• Aaron Stinson, 36, Richmond, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

Sept. 6

• Adreion Brown, 22, Cincinnati OH, fugitive from another state- warrant required

• Jeremy Cain, 41, Richmond, receiving stolen property under $10,000, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security

• Ronald Carpenter, 54, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Sydney Coffey, 30, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify address change to det. of trans.

• Christopher Combs, 35, Richmond, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Patricia Lester, 52, Richmond, assault

• Karen Smith, 52, Richmond, assault, alcohol intoxication in a public place

• Irving Whicker, 78, Waco, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

Sept. 7

• Jamaru Clay, 18, Richmond, traffic in marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

• Brian Durham, 32, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Jeremy Felty, 42, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Amos Gapp, 28, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

• Jacob Jones, 21, Richmond, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• James Kirby, 44, Berea, criminal possession of forged instrument

• Dylan O’Donnell, 24, Richmond, failure to produce insurance card, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

• Andrea Patterson, 28, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Nickolaus Slone, 42, Richmond, wanton endangerment

Sept. 8

• Ian Bugh, 37, Hermitage TN, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, possession of marijuana

• Dillard Cotton, 60, Mt Vernon, traffic in controlled substance (drug unspecified), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, failure to produce insurance card

• Glenn Fraley, 45, Richmond, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, fraud use of credit card $500 w/ 6 month period

• Chelsey Geiger, 26, Waco, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), failure to appear

• Heather Hensley, 39, failure to or improper signal, careless driving, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (heroin), promoting contraband

• Kaitlyn Hicks, 26, Lancaster, failure to wear seatbelts, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine, buy/possess drug paraphernalia

• Joshua Holden, 38, Waco, serving parole violation warrant

• Sheila Patterson, 52, Richmond, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, fraud se of credit card under $500 w/6 month period

• Ashley Patterson, 23, Richmond, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, fraud use of cred card under $500 w/ 6 month period, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia

• Stephan Short, 35, Richmond, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor

• Kimberly Whittington, 43, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)

Sept. 9

• Tamara Buttry, 40, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Shawn Hearn, 48, Richmond, possession of firearm by convicted felon

• Victor Jackson, 33, Richmond, failure to appear

Timothy McKinney, 32, Louisville, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of handgun by convicted felon, traffic in controlled substance (> or = 2GMS methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender

• Robert Sabousky, 43, Oil City PA, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol) (two counts), disorderly conduct

• Geneieann Wagoner, 44, Clay City, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor (two counts), traffic in controlled substance (< or = 2GMS methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)

• Resa Willis, 36, Milwaukee WI, fugitive from another state- warrant required

Sept. 10

• Michael Cornett, 32, Irvine, alcohol intoxication in a public place

• Michael Davidson, 33, Irvine, non-payment of court, costs, fees or fines

• Lee Early, 49, Harrodsburg, non-payment of court, costs, fees or fines

• Kiri Estes, 30, Richmond, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence

• Derrick Jenkins, 29, Detroit MI, strangulation, assault, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (heroin), promoting contraband, intimidating a participant in the legal process

• Derek Lefler, 35, Berea, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia

• Vanessa Poynter, 32, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Tarcia Richardson, 51, Irvine, non-payment of court, costs, fees or fines

• Randall Wiseman, 48, Irvine, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500

